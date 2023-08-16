Vacation Friends 2 full cast list explored

Vacation Friends 2, the brand new comedy movie, which is a sequel to the 2021 movie of the same name, will make its arrival on Friday, August 25, 2023, exclusively on Hulu. The upcoming Hulu movie has been written by John Francis Daley, Clay Tarver, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein, and Tom Mullen, while, Tarver has also directed the film.

Vacation Friends 2 will continue the entertaining saga of the group of best friends, including two newly married couples, Emily and Marcus, and Kyla and Ron. Chaos will follow the group again as they go on a trip to a luxurious Caribbean resort.

The lead cast for Vacation Friends 2 includes John Cena, Meredith Hagner, Lil Rel Howery, and Yvonne Orji.

The lead cast of Vacation Friends 2 and their body of work

1) John Cena as Ron

The fan-favorite professional wrestler and actor John Cena plays the lead character, Ron in the upcoming sequel. In the world of acting, Cena is best known for his portrayal of the titular character Christopher Smith / Peacemaker in the movie The Suicide Squad and the series Peacemaker.

Apart from this, the actor has also been a significant part of several other noteworthy movies, including Legendary, Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery, Trainwreck, The Wall, Blockers, Bumblebee, Playing with Fire, Dolittle, F9, The Independent, Fast X, and several others.

John Cena has been a part of several well-known TV shows as well, including Total Divas, Fast Cars and Superstars: The Gillette Young Guns Celebrity Race, Total Bellas, Fred: The Show, American Grit, The Edge & Christian Show, Die Hart, and more.

2) Meredith Hagner as Kyla

The well-known actress Meredith Hagner also reprises her role as Kyla in Vacation Friends 2. She is best known for playing Liberty Ciccone in As the World Turns, Ava Leary in Lights Out, Amy Jordan in Men at Work, and Cam in Strangers.

Hagner has also been a part of several other notable movies, including We'll Never Have Paris, Creative Control, Irrational Man, Folk Hero & Funny Guy, Ingrid Goes West, Set It Up, The Oath, Brightburn, Palm Springs, Horse Girl, The Hater, Baby Ruby, Joy Ride, and a few others.

The actress has also taken on pivotal roles in TV series like Royal Pains, Veep, Search Party, Younger, Odd Mom Out, Dummy, Bob's Burgers, Robot Chicken, Disenchantment, In Plain Sight, CSI: Miami, and a few others.

3) Lil Rel Howery as Marcus

The renowned comedian and actor Lil Rel Howery also returns to reprise his pivotal character Marcus in Vacation Friends 2 on Hulu. The actor is best known for portraying Robert Carmichael in The Carmichael Show and Rod Williams in Get Out.

Howery has also been a significant part of several other well-known movies, including Tag, Uncle Drew, Bird Box, Brittany Runs a Marathon, Good Boys, The Angry Birds Movie 2, The Photograph, Clouds, Home, Judas and the Black Messiah, Fatherhood, The Out-Laws, and more.

The actor has also played integral roles in TV shows like Insecure, Drop the Mic, Lip Sync Battle, Rel, South Side, Sherman's Showcase, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Craig of the Creek, The Chi, Nailed It!, Eureka!, and several others.

4) Yvonne Orji as Emily

The acclaimed comedian and actress Yvonne Orji also returns to play Emily in Vacation Friends 2. The actress is best known for her portrayal of the role of Molly Carter in the TV series Insecure.

Apart from this, Yvonne Orji has been a part of a few notable movies and short films, such as Night School, Spontaneous, Vacation Friends, The Blackening, My Dad the Bounty Hunter, and more.

She has acted in TV shows including Jane the Virgin, Flip the Script, Love That Girl!, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Momma, I Made It!, Yearly Departed, The Wonder Years, A Whole Me, and Velma.

Other cast members of Vacation Friends 2 include Steve Buscemi as Reese, Carlos Santos as Maurillio, Jamie Hector as Warren, Julee Cerda as Mrs. Kim, Julianne Arrieta as Chloe, and Kevin Yamada as MinJin. Ronny Chieng, Mariana Novak, Stephanie Brogdon, Alex Dayuha, Josh Squire, Sam Bass, Arnold Y. Kim, and Wolf Lee Counsel will also feature in the film.

Watch Vacation Friends 2 on Hulu on August 25, 2023.