"It angers me that he is still a thing": KSI wants to fight Jake Paul after Ben Askren bout, promises to knock him out and "end it all"

Jeje "KSI" Olatunji is officially coming for Jake Paul.

Ever since "The Problem Child" stunned the world with a first-round demolition of former MMA star Ben Askren, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding who his next opponent could be.

Enter British YouTuber, musician, and boxer KSI, the man who conquered Jake's older brother, Logan, not once, but twice.

In his latest YouTube video, KSI shared his thoughts on the Ben Askren vs Jake Paul fight and revealed his intentions to knock out the latter once he gets the chance.

Social media weighs in on Jake Paul vs KSI

A bout between Jake Paul and KSI always seemed to be on the cards, considering the bad blood that the duo share.

From indulging in vicious verbal sparring sessions online to numerous exchanges of back and forths, Jake Paul vs KSI has been a fight a long time in the making. Ever since the former defeated KSI's younger brother Deji and KSI returned the favor with Logan, it only seems fair for the duo to have a go at each other.

Speaking about the same was KSI recently, who began by slamming Jake's choice of opponent in Ben Askren:

"He did well against an opponent that wasn't very good. Pre-fight we all saw Ben Askren train, and we could tell that he wasn't a boxer, okay. My man doesn't use his hips. His form is terrible. When it came to fighting Jake, he just didn't do much. He didn't even turn up in shape. I mean, look at him; he's turning up with that dad bod flex. I don't think he took a fall. He got f*****g smacked. Don't get me wrong; Jake hit him hard."

He proceeded to make his intentions very clear regarding a fight with Jake Paul, which he believes is bound to happen:

"I'm going to fight Jake. I want to fight Jake. When I saw he knocked out Ben Askren, I got angry. There's a part inside me that feels like I need to f**k him up to show how much of a fraud he is. I'm not going to be over-confident, I know he is going to be harder than Logan, but best believe when I'm getting in that ring, I'm knocking him out. Fully knocking him out. "

However, he stated that at the moment, he is focussing on his thriving music career. Once he is done with the release of his album, festivals, and more, he promised to fight Jake Paul and "end it all."

"I will be fighting Jake after I finish smashing the music scene. I got a good momentum going, so I really don't want to stop all of that just to fight this pr**k. "

In light of KSI's fiery statements, social media was soon abuzz with a slew of reactions:

I will pay literally a million dollars to see @KSI knock out jake paul , I can’t wait for this to happen let’s fucking go !!! — patrick hart (@patrick44194609) April 22, 2021

Okay I need to see the @KSI vs @jakepaul fight NOW — *T-Dog* (@ZEvilPup) April 22, 2021

I need KSI to knock jake Paul out — Adrian (@Nivvix) April 22, 2021

KSI after seeing that no one can beat Jake Paul pic.twitter.com/enmJzB7cLZ — 💸 (@clappedjay) April 18, 2021

WE WANT THIS AND WE WANT IT SETTLED NOW @jakepaul VS @KSI pic.twitter.com/MVPWQCN34O — ATOMIC OSCAR (@atomic_oscar) April 21, 2021

With KSI's recent statements further fanning the flames of a looming fight with Jake Paul, anticipation continues to be at an all-time high.