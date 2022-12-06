"It is very awkward": Starbucks' new tipping system leaves netizens weary as TikTok barista celebrates $200 extra 

Starbucks is taking tipping very seriously as the brand has introduced a new tipping system at the outlets. The initiative, which was announced in May this year, was a way for customers to “recognize their favorite baristas.” The process allows customers paying with debit and credit cards to give a $1, $2, or any custom tip to their staff of choice.
This has made the coffee chain employees earn way over their wages. A TikTok user by the name of Melinda posted a video three days back that had the text:
“POV: When your company finally adds credit card tips and it literally adds $200 to your paycheck”
Her video, which has received almost 405,000 views, had the caption:
“the gasp I gusped this morning”
However, not everyone is excited about this new tipping process, as many commented on how it is taking the tipping culture “too far.” One social media user said:
Social media users exclaim unhappiness about Starbucks’ new tipping system
With the holiday season in full swing, this is when people are more in the giving spirit than usual. With the coffee chain's new tipping system, some of the caffeine lovers visiting the outlet can be overwhelmed as not everyone likes to tip at every visit.
Hence, as soon as the Starbucks barista revealed how she made over $200 in a month on tips, netizens began showing their disapproval.
Some commented on how they do not feel awkward about hitting the “no tip.”
Many others also talked about why they are not inclined to tip at Starbucks.
Meanwhile, a few social media users also took to Twitter to talk about their experiences when they worked at similar chains.
A few netizens confessed to "guilt-tipping," where people tipped the employees generously out of guilt. Furthermore, social media users feel that with such a system, people will now be obligated to pay for tips, even if they do not wish to.
As per the popular coffee chain, the company also offers other ways to "show their appreciation" to employees. Some methods include tipping with cash, via the company's app, and through credit or debit card transactions.
The new tipping system is now active in some outlets in the US. However, by the start of the next year, all the Starbucks outlets in the country are estimated to have this new tipping system.