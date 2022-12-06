"It is very awkward": Starbucks' new tipping system leaves netizens weary as TikTok barista celebrates $200 extra 

Starbucks is taking tipping very seriously as the brand has introduced a new tipping system at the outlets. The initiative, which was announced in May this year, was a way for customers to “recognize their favorite baristas.” The process allows customers paying with debit and credit cards to give a $1, $2, or any custom tip to their staff of choice.

This has made the coffee chain employees earn way over their wages. A TikTok user by the name of Melinda posted a video three days back that had the text:

“POV: When your company finally adds credit card tips and it literally adds $200 to your paycheck”

A Starbucks employee posted a TikTok sharing how she earned $200 as tips from customers. (Image via TikTok)

Her video, which has received almost 405,000 views, had the caption:

“the gasp I gusped this morning”

However, not everyone is excited about this new tipping process, as many commented on how it is taking the tipping culture “too far.” One social media user said:

Tom Tom @TomputerBot @FoxNews It is very awkward and they make you feel obligated to tip. @FoxNews It is very awkward and they make you feel obligated to tip.

Social media users exclaim unhappiness about Starbucks’ new tipping system

With the holiday season in full swing, this is when people are more in the giving spirit than usual. With the coffee chain's new tipping system, some of the caffeine lovers visiting the outlet can be overwhelmed as not everyone likes to tip at every visit.

Hence, as soon as the Starbucks barista revealed how she made over $200 in a month on tips, netizens began showing their disapproval.

Michelle Verkest @Flip_flop_mom

Starbucks has rolled out a new tipping system and customers are freaking out #SmartNews I'm all for tipping at a sit down restaurant but at fast food or the drive thru no way. This tipping thing has gotten out of hand. Just my opinion.Starbucks has rolled out a new tipping system and customers are freaking out l.smartnews.com/bC4Lj/pu6gzM I'm all for tipping at a sit down restaurant but at fast food or the drive thru no way. This tipping thing has gotten out of hand. Just my opinion.Starbucks has rolled out a new tipping system and customers are freaking out l.smartnews.com/bC4Lj/pu6gzM #SmartNews

Yvette Myers @mann88 * Other news: A.) Starbucks fans r furious over new ‘awkward’ tipping system… * Other news: A.) Starbucks fans r furious over new ‘awkward’ tipping system…

john fredericks @bubbaofthenorth @FOX2News 7 bucks for coffee that tastes like kerosene, and they want a tip? @FOX2News 7 bucks for coffee that tastes like kerosene, and they want a tip?

Peter Hunter @IWasBornIn1975 @FOXLA How about Starbucks pay them a living wage and stops expecting employees to live off of tips. @FOXLA How about Starbucks pay them a living wage and stops expecting employees to live off of tips.

Some commented on how they do not feel awkward about hitting the “no tip.”

Many others also talked about why they are not inclined to tip at Starbucks.

Samantha Cole @Samanth13332696 @FOXLA I tip at restaurants, not at Starbucks, and it's nothing against the company or their workers. But if I walk in and order, they don't bring it to my table. When I drive thru, they don't bring it out to my car. Wait staff, the ones who actually serve me, should get a tip. @FOXLA I tip at restaurants, not at Starbucks, and it's nothing against the company or their workers. But if I walk in and order, they don't bring it to my table. When I drive thru, they don't bring it out to my car. Wait staff, the ones who actually serve me, should get a tip.

Jason Kennedy @bigbird439 @FOXLA I’m not cheap by any means. I actually over tip. But tipping was meant for restaurant employees who made a fraction of min wage where tips would make up the rest. Now everywhere you go they flip that screen around so you can tip. @FOXLA I’m not cheap by any means. I actually over tip. But tipping was meant for restaurant employees who made a fraction of min wage where tips would make up the rest. Now everywhere you go they flip that screen around so you can tip.

Bre @TheeBre_Mor @FOXLA I will tip when I’m being served food or beverages at a table. Do we tip McDonald’s workers?? No, we don’t. @FOXLA I will tip when I’m being served food or beverages at a table. Do we tip McDonald’s workers?? No, we don’t.

Meanwhile, a few social media users also took to Twitter to talk about their experiences when they worked at similar chains.

Reubal @reubal @FOXLA My first job was at Baskin Robbins at 15 in the late 80s. One worker put a "tip cup" out and the owner flipped his lid. He made it clear that part of our job was to give the best service possible, and not extort customers out of more money than already paying. @FOXLA My first job was at Baskin Robbins at 15 in the late 80s. One worker put a "tip cup" out and the owner flipped his lid. He made it clear that part of our job was to give the best service possible, and not extort customers out of more money than already paying.

A few netizens confessed to "guilt-tipping," where people tipped the employees generously out of guilt. Furthermore, social media users feel that with such a system, people will now be obligated to pay for tips, even if they do not wish to.

As per the popular coffee chain, the company also offers other ways to "show their appreciation" to employees. Some methods include tipping with cash, via the company's app, and through credit or debit card transactions.

The new tipping system is now active in some outlets in the US. However, by the start of the next year, all the Starbucks outlets in the country are estimated to have this new tipping system.

