It Ends With Us movie cast, tentative release date, and more details explored

It Ends With Us will be getting a movie adaptation that will star Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. It Ends With Us is a romance novel written by Colleen Hoover. The deadline was the first to break the news.

Baldoni is directing the movie, which is now in the development stage at Sony Pictures. He is also the executive producer under the Wayfarer Studios banner, which is co-financing. Other executive producers include Lively, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.

Producing for Saks Picture Company will be Alex Saks, while Wayfarer Studios will be represented by Jamey Heath. The script was written by Christy Hall, who is also a producer.

What is It Ends With Us about?

The upcoming Sony Pictures film has not revealed anything about the plot, but a lot can be figured out from the storyline of the 2016 novel written by Colleen Hoover.

The novel follows a small-town girl named Lily, who moves to Boston to begin her own business. She soon began a relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle, but his attitude towards relationships is disturbing and appalling.

The book's description reads:

"Even as Lily finds herself becoming the exception to his ‘no dating’ rule, she can’t help but wonder what made him that way in the first place. As questions about her new relationship overwhelm her, so do thoughts of Atlas Corrigan — her first love and a link to the past she left behind. He was her kindred spirit, her protector. When Atlas suddenly reappears, everything Lily has built with Ryle is threatened."

Although there is currently no official release date for the movie, there are rumors that it will happen by the end of the year. Along with Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, we will progressively learn more about the other cast members of the movie, and shortly a trailer will be released. It is yet unknown if It Ends With Us will be released in cinemas or on an OTT platform.

Blake Lively, best known for playing Serena van der Woodsen in the CW teen drama television series Gossip Girl, will play Lilly. Justin Baldoni, who portrayed Rafael Solano in the romantic comedy Jane the Virgin on The CW, will play Ryle.

Who is the author of It Ends with Us?

The 2016 novel was written by Colleen Hoover, whose main forte is romance and young adult fiction. She has sold over 20 million books worldwide. Hoover was involved in various social work and teaching jobs until starting her career as an author.

She has written over twenty novels in her short career, with many becoming New York Times paperback fiction best sellers. Some of her most-sold books are, Slammed, Point of Retreat, This Girl, Hopeless, Losing Hope, Maybe Someday, Ugly Love, Confess, November 9, It Ends with Us, and Verity.

It Ends with Us, according to Hoover, was her hardest book to write. The domestic violence that the protagonist, Lily, experienced throughout her life is described in great detail in the book. Hoover's experience as a youngster growing up in a home with domestic abuse served as the basis for the novel.

The sequel novel to It Ends with Us, titled It Starts with Us, was published on October 18, 2022.

