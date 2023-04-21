“It feels like family” Niraj on meeting Shital Patel’s parents in Indian Matchmaking season 3 episode 5

Indian Matchmaking season 3 dropped all its eight episodes on Netflix and featured the journeys of multiple Indian and American Indian singles who seek out expert matchmaker Sima Taparia, aka Sima Aunty’s help in finding a significant other. Fans were introduced to castmates Shital Patel and Niraj in season 2, which is when the two connected and started dating.

In the previous season, Shital described Niraj as “home” and the two continued to touch new relationship milestones.

In season 3 episode 5, Shital introduced Niraj to her parents and fortunately, everything was how they had hoped it would go. Niraj stated in a confessional that meeting her parents was like interacting with his own family and that there was an obvious cultural connection, adding:

"It really does feel like family."

Shital Patel introduces Niraj to her family in Indian Matchmaking season 3

In episode 5 of Indian Matchmaking season 3, a couple that fans were first introduced to in season 2 made their way to meet their parents. Shital Patel introduced her boyfriend Niraj Mehta to her parents and everyone loved each other.

The female cast member was confident that her parents would love her beau. While her father Kirit expressed that it was a different experience, Pallavi, Shital’s mother stated that she couldn’t wait to meet him.

The two walked in holding hands and were greeted with smiles and hugs. The four of them soon started the interaction by joking around with each other and when Shital’s father said that he was excited, Niraj added that according to him, all of them were excited to meet each other for the first time ever.

In a confessional, Shital said:

"Sima Aunty set me up with a couple of guys but nothing was really sticking. They weren’t great dates. But I think, because I put myself in that position, and then that allowed me to be open to, you know, meeting someone."

She continued that her sister set her up with Niraj and with him, she feels like she’s home and safe. She added that while she had her “share of relationships”, she never introduced anyone to her parents since she felt that anyone she previously dated was “worthy enough.”

During the interaction with her parents, the Indian Matchmaking season 3 cast member noted that her father had brought along “the ring” and told Niraj that he was very excited. She asked her mother what she thought of Niraj and her father told the two that they wanted things to progress quickly and to make things clearer, he added that he was referring to the two of them getting married. Niraj said:

"The truth is that’s probably what my parents have been thinking since I was 18. It’s funny how that works out."

Her mother noted the change in Shital’s personality, adding that her daughter's attitude, nature, and everything was different while her father said that she had matured. He further added that he wanted someone like Clint Eastwood for her daughter while her mother said that she wanted someone who looked like they were from Miami Vice.

In a confessional, Niraj said that meeting Shital’s parents felt like he was talking to his own family in certain ways and that there was an obvious “cultural connection.”

The Indian Matchmaking season 3 cast member’s parents said in a joint confessional that it’s a yes from their side and that they would be happy to move things along. Her mother added that if Shital wanted to get married next month, they wouldn’t have a problem, with her father stating that even if she wanted to get married the following day, they “got no problem.”

All episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 3 are now available to stream on Netflix.

