"It is more grounded than most Marvel": Director Ali Selim on Secret Invasion

With the ever-increasing Marvel universe still in motion, Secret Invasion is here to mark the beginning of the new phase 5 in the television world. Vastly different from the previous Marvel shows, all of which consisted of at least one or two flying superheroes, it is based on Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his attempts to stop a Skrull invasion on Earth.

Pairing with his allies, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Secret Invasion will release its first episode on June 21, 2023. With five more episodes to go, there is a lot of drama that is yet to unfold. However, none of it is like the MCU drama fans of the franchise are familiar with.

According to Ali Selim, the director of the project, it is a more human drama than what most of Marvel is or aspires to be. Ali Selim spoke to Screen Rant about this earlier, where he said:

"What interested me in working on the show is that it is more grounded than most Marvel, specifically, nobody can fly. It's not about superheroes coming out of the sky to save the moment. It's human ingenuity, human persuasion, human honesty, human dishonesty, that drives the story forward. I think it makes it resonant in a way that superheroes coming out of the sky can't."

Ali Selim dishes about the most surprising part of working on Secret Invasion

It may seem to experienced filmmakers that MCU projects require less work than hardcore films, but Ali Selim gave a completely different insight into the working of Secret Invasion. Speaking to Screen Rant, Selim said:

"The most surprising part, maybe is that I'm still here 28 months later since I started working on it, and I'm still standing. Well I'm sitting right now. It's incredible how hard we work the story at Marvel. How much you just keep going at it, thinking about it, and re editing it until you get the story that's going to spark the audience. I've never worked in a laboratory like that where you just keep at it. So I was surprised, but also very happy to be a part of the process."

He also discussed in detail how Secret Invasion's focus on human-centric stories was what made it special in the first place. It is also one of the rare stories with none of the primary Avengers in the leading roles.

Selim also confirmed that the series was self-contained within the six episodes of the season. Being an MCU project, it is bound to be linked to past and future projects, but the stand-alone story of Fury will not continue beyond this show.

Moreover, the story may be interweaved in an interesting way, something that is not very clear to the viewers yet. Selim also teased this aspect of the show, saying:

"There are some hanging threads at the end that could become something really exciting and I'm glad that we were able to weave that in, but I can't tell you what they are sure."

Secret Invasion will return with a new episode on June 28, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes