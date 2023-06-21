Release schedule for Secret Invasion on Disney+: Exact time of premiere

In the ever-expanding universe of Marvel, the highly-anticipated series, Secret Invasion, is nearing its Disney+ debut, arriving sooner than fans might imagine. This upcoming series marks a significant transition as the Marvel franchise continues to broaden its reach on the smaller screen.

In a pivotal move, Samuel L. Jackson's iconic character, Nick Fury, steps into the spotlight. He is set to face an aggressive Skrull incursion on Earth, partnering with a select group of allies.

Despite experiencing a rocky reception during its initial weeks, the series is poised to captivate audiences. It surprisingly received a 67% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 33 reviews, marking it as the least favorably rated series within the franchise to date.

Mark your calendars: Secret Invasion arrives on Disney+ with a bang at 3:00 am ET (12:00 am PT) on Wednesday, June 21

Countdown to the Skrull Invasion: Don't miss the exclusive premiere of Secret Invasion on Disney+ (Image via Marvel Studios)

As the anticipation for the much-awaited series Secret Invasion on Disney+ escalates, fans can now set their alarms. The series is slated for a grand premiere at 3:00 am ET (12:00 am PT) on the brisk morning of Wednesday, June 21.

This timing aligns with Disney+'s established release schedule for original Marvel and Star Wars content, allowing the audience to plan accordingly.

Disney+ has added an exciting twist to Secret Invasion's premiere. Departing from its usual pattern, the streaming giant will launch with only the inaugural episode. This deliberate approach aims to captivate viewers and build anticipation for what's to come.

The second episode will drop the following week, falling back into the conventional weekly release cycle on the platform. This strategy will offer fans a steady stream of new content to look forward to every week, maintaining the momentum and intrigue of the series.

Comprising six riveting episodes, the series promises an intense narrative journey. Each episode aims to push the storyline further, gradually unveiling the secrets of the invasion, ensuring that viewers remain hooked till the very end.

Secret Invasion: Unveiling the Skrull invasion and Nick Fury's return - Exclusive premiere on Disney+

The Skrulls arrive: Nick Fury returns in the thrilling premiere of the series - Exclusive on Disney+ (Image via Marvel Studios)

The growing anticipation for Secret Invasion's debut episode promises a narrative rollercoaster, with the impending Skrull invasion of Earth and the surprising comeback of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury taking center stage.

Early sneak peeks of the series have intrigued viewers, subtly revealing a tension-filled atmosphere that will envelop the show in a captivating aura of mystery and excitement.

Surpassing expectations, the series debut could further intensify the suspense, dropping a bombshell that a revered MCU character, who has been around for a while, is a Skrull in disguise.

This audacious revelation promises to redefine relationships and alliances within the MCU, adding another layer of depth and intrigue to the narrative. Critics have already expressed their admiration for the consistent tension running through the series, which pushes Nick Fury into a pivotal role unlike ever before.

Secret Invasion @SecretInvasion When you tell the cast of #SecretInvasion that they’re allowed to reveal spoilers in an interview: When you tell the cast of #SecretInvasion that they’re allowed to reveal spoilers in an interview: https://t.co/7b4oqskDuy

As fans eagerly await to see Fury isolated and under pressure, without the familiar support of the Avengers, the series promises to explore new dimensions of this beloved character.

Despite Nick Fury's confirmed appearance in The Marvels, the gripping path leads him through the trials and tribulations of the Skrull invasion that earmarks Secret Invasion as a series not to be missed.

Witness the riveting drama unfold when Secret Invasion makes its exclusive debut on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.

