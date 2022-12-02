"It was the Kardashian curse this whole time": Kanye Kim and Chris Paul revelation sparks wild reactions online

Before Kanye West was suspended from Twitter yet again, the disgraced rapper dropped a massive bombshell on the social media platform. The musician claimed that he caught Phoenix Suns player Chris Paul with West’s now ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The announcement left the internet in a frenzy.

𝙎𝙝𝙪𝙗𝙝 ⁶𓅓 @OVOLakeShow IT WAS THE KARDASHIAN CURSE THIS WHOLE TIME LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO IT WAS THE KARDASHIAN CURSE THIS WHOLE TIME LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/Gz8qandM2s

On December 1, Kanye West took to Twitter and continued his antisemitic rant. The rapper posted an image of the Swastika symbol inside the Star of David, which left netizens outraged. Following that, the 45-year-old singer tweeted an image of NBA star Chris Paul. He added in the tweet:

“Let’s break one last window before we get outta here I caught this guy with Kim Good night.”

The rapper was referring to his suspension and signaled that the aforementioned tweet would be his final post on Twitter.

Kanye West's tweet prior to Twitter suspension (Image via Twitter)

As soon as the tweet was uploaded to the platform, netizens were shocked to hear the revelation. Details regarding when West allegedly caught Chris Paul with Kim Kardashian remain unknown. It is also unclear whether this took place before West and Kardashian’s separation or before.

Neither Chris Paul nor Kim Kardashian have addressed the accusations at the time of writing this article.

Netizens react to Kanye West’s tweet about Chris Paul and Kim Kardashian

Internet users were astounded to hear the allegations. Many were left in a tizzy and found the situation hilarious. Several memes about Chris Paul’s basketball career following his alleged interaction with Kim Kardashian appeared online. Some also expressed concern for Chris Paul’s personal life as the athlete is married.

The NBA All-Star guard is married to Jada Crawley. The two tied the knot in 2011. They are also the parents to two children, Christopher Emmanuel Paul II and Camryn Alexis Paul.

A few hilarious tweets about Kim Kardashian’s alleged meeting with Chris Paul read:

Following the tweet about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Chris Paul, Kanye West uploaded another tweet that showed a screenshot of a conversation between Elon Musk and him. In the same, Musk wrote to West:

“Sorry, but you have gone too far. This is not love.”

West responded to the text message by saying- “Who made you the judge”

Kanye West captioned the tweet- “Well everyone. We had a nice run. Jesus is King.”

Who is Jada Crawley? How did she meet Chris Paul?

Jada Crawley is a fashion designer and businesswoman. She was born on February 16, 1984, and was brought up in Winston, Salem, North Carolina. The 38-year-old entrprenuer studied at Mount Tabor High School and went on to graduate from Wake Forest University.

Along with having created her own business, she is also the founding member of the Chris Paul foundation which aims to bridge the gap between privileged and non-privileged youth.

According to Sports Brief, her net worth is estimated to be one million dollars. Chris Paul boasts a net worth of $205 million.

Jada and Chris reportedly met at a 2003 Wake Forest basketball game. The two were just 18 years old at the time. They decided to tie the knot in September 2011 and have since become a family of four.

