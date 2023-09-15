It Lives Inside cast list: Megan Suri, Neeru Bajwa, and others to star in new horror movie

The new supernatural horror film, It Lives Inside, premieres in theaters on Friday, September 22, 2023. The movie tells the story of a high school girl of Indian descent who rejects her cultural roots in order to blend in with the rest of her mates. But she's forced to confront her true identity after an evil spirit wreaks havoc in her best friend's life. A short synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

''Sam, an Indian-American teen, lives in an idyllic suburb with her conservative mother and her assimilated father. Sam's cultural insecurities grow due to her estranged friend, Tamira, who mysteriously carries around an empty mason jar all the time. In a moment of anger, Sam breaks Tamira's jar and unleashes an ancient Indian demonic force that kidnaps Tamira.''

The description further states:

''Sam searches for Tamira, following the trail of a young man who performed a deadly ritual, until the demonic entity starts targeting her, murdering her boyfriend and shattering her reality with terrifying visions. Sam must band together with her parents and a sympathetic teacher to save Tamira and put an end to the terror of the demon.''

It Lives Inside stars Megan Suri in the lead role, alongside various others essaying major supporting characters. The horror movie is written and directed by Bishal Dutta.

Megan Suri and others star in It Lives Inside

1) Megan Suri as Sam

Megan Suri essays the lead role of protagonist Sam in It Lives Inside. Sam is a high school girl who tries to blend in with the rest of the kids in school and in the process, decides to abandon her cultural roots, which comes back to haunt her after a friend of hers is troubled by an evil spirit.

Sam's journey forms the crux of the story and it'll be fascinating to see how her character evolves over the course of the movie. Megan Suri looks brilliant in the trailer and promises to deliver a powerful performance in the film.

Her other notable acting credits include The MisEducation of Bindu, Fresh Off the Boat, and Never Have I Ever, among many more.

2) Neeru Bajwa as Poorna

Neeru Bajwa essays the role of Poorna in the new horror movie. Poorna is Sam's mother who's upset with her daughter for abandoning her Indian roots. Their relationship is one of the major focal points of the film.

Neeru Bajwa looks impressive in the film's trailer, and fans can look forward to her delivering a compelling performance.

She's previously starred in various Punjabi-language Indian movies like Kali Jotta, Beautiful Billo, and many more.

3) Mohana Krishnan as Tamira

Mohana Krishnan essays the character of Tamira in It Lives Inside. Tamira is Sam's best friend whose life takes a shocking turn after a demonic spirit intervenes in her life. Her equation with Sam is one of the major aspects of the movie.

Mohana Krishnan is known for her appearances in I Am Frankie, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and many more movies and TV shows.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars many others including:

Gage Marsh

Vik Sahay

Betty Gabriel

Beatrice Kitsos

You can watch It Lives Inside in theaters on Friday, September 22, 2023.