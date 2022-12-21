"It was only a matter of time": Taylor Swift billionaire claim sends fans into a frenzy

American pop star Taylor Swift is expected to make $620 million from her upcoming Eras Tour, according to a projection cited by Forbes.

The report, based on a projection by David Herlihy, a Northeastern University Teaching Professor and Music Industry Program Coordinator, notes that Taylor Swift will make 48 times more money than Ticketmaster from her tour.

Billboard has estimated that her Eras tour will generate $591 million in ticket sales, with Ticketmaster charging $12.9 million in fees. Reports have noted that Taylor Swift will make over $600 million from the ticket sales of her US tour alone and that she will become the first person with music as her main source of income to do so.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Taylor Swift’s current net worth is $400 million. With Eras tour ticket sales earnings, Swift is likely to become a billionaire. Taylor Swift’s tour will reportedly make her the highest-grossing female touring artist of all time.

Fans excited as Taylor Swift projected to become a billionaire by the end of Eras Tour

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Swift’s Eras tour, which will be the first time the artist will hit the road since her Reputation tour in 2018.

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety | Taylor Swift is predicted to become a Billionaire with "The Eras Tour".



taylor swift oscar campaign @repmidnightrain taylor making half a billion dollars from US tickets alone is TERRIFYING this woman is on the path to becoming a billionaire...

dr🆎e | dangerous woman @arixhybrid *1.5M debut in streaming era
*Occupied the whole top 10 in billboard hot 100 (first)
*predicted to become a billionaire bcs of her upcoming tour
*biggest album debut in spotify (ever)
yeah no one's near THEE taylor swift

dr🆎e | dangerous woman @arixhybrid *1.5M debut in streaming era

*Occupied the whole top 10 in billboard hot 100 (first)

*predicted to become a billionaire bcs of her upcoming tour

*biggest album debut in spotify (ever)



yeah no one's near THEE taylor swift *1.5M debut in streaming era*Occupied the whole top 10 in billboard hot 100 (first)*predicted to become a billionaire bcs of her upcoming tour*biggest album debut in spotify (ever)yeah no one's near THEE taylor swift

Seffora @Doro_13 Twitter folks are really something. I don't care if someone is a billionaire as long as they worked hard for it and legally earned it. Taylor Swift deserves it.



—She will become the FIRST person with music as her main source of income to do it! | Taylor Swift is predicted to become a Billionaire with "The Eras Tour".—She will become the FIRST person with music as her main source of income to do it! 💰| Taylor Swift is predicted to become a Billionaire with "The Eras Tour".—She will become the FIRST person with music as her main source of income to do it! https://t.co/j0pFTaWRX6 Twitter folks are really something. I don't care if someone is a billionaire as long as they worked hard for it and legally earned it. Taylor Swift deserves it. twitter.com/TheSwiftSociet… Twitter folks are really something. I don't care if someone is a billionaire as long as they worked hard for it and legally earned it. Taylor Swift deserves it. twitter.com/TheSwiftSociet…

Bloodymary 🐻 @bloodymar652 She made $554M in US without the general ticket sales alone. After the general ticket sales, she might be a billionaire, but even if she doesn't, she'll be one after international dates

Jo.Na.Than. @Jonanathanjona Wow, with so many numbers, successive records... The billion is within reach. Taylor Swift soon to be a billionaire

Taylor Swift will make additional revenue from the merchandise

Forbes projected the Anti-Hero singer's estimated earnings based on Herlihy’s statement, which noted that Swift is likely to make 100% and 110% of the $591 million ticket sales for the tour.

The professor told the publication:

“Her promoter should be happy to pay her more because he does not have to assume any risk that her concerts will not sell out.”

Forbes’ report estimated that Swift would make $620 million, which is 105% of the ticket revenue. Billboard speculates that Swift will sell the remaining 170,000 tickets for her tour before the end of 2022, and with an average ticket price of $215, she would yield total tour sales of $591 million.

Additionally, the report suspects that Taylor Swift would get money by selling merchandise at the venues, which would add up to $87 million. The singer will likely sell out 30,000 pieces of merchandise at an average price of $80 per item. 30% of that would go to the venue, while the remainder would go to Swift and the promoter.

The expenses Swift would get to keep would cost between $465 million and $496 million. Herlihy made the estimation after counting in money for taxes, her crew, venue rental, and tour expenses — possibly redundant trucks, crews, security, and musical instruments, among other expenses. According to the report, these expenses could range between 20 percent and 25 percent of her revenue.

Earlier this year, Ticketmaster came under the heat as it could not handle the overwhelming demand for Swift’s tour tickets. Ticketmaster had to cancel ticket sales soon after they went live, citing:

“Extraordinarily high demand on the ticketing system and insufficient remaining ticket inventory.”

Over 3.5 million people went to register on the website for the presales, leading the website to crash. Swift later addressed the issue by apologizing to her fans, saying that she was “trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward.”

