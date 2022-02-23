“It’s not appropriate”: James Charles character appears on RuPaul’s Drag Race leaving netizens bewildered 

Fans are confused as a RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant chose to imitate James Charles as their Snatch Game character. Snatch Game is one of the most awaited challenges in the show where contestants imitate celebrities and try to win over judges with their funny performances.

However, Charles has been alleged of exhibiting predatorial behavior towards minors in the past year. Various underage users came forward in 2021, speaking against the influencer, which led to Charles addressing the issue with one of the accusers.

Drag queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World imitates James Charles for Snatch Game

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World is in its first season and the top six contestants have been selected. For the fourth episode, they were asked to prepare their characters for the Snatch Game challenge.

The premise of the challenge is based on the 1990s show Match Game, where contestants try to guess answers from celebrity guests, and match them with their own.

Snatch Game, however, is judged on how well a contestant can enact the celebrity that they are dressed as.

Contestant and drag queen Janey Jacké decide to dress as makeup influencer James Charles.

Internet users are questioning Jacké's choice

After the episode aired, netizen began tweeting and questioning the drag queen's choice. They filled the reply section of the promo tweet with context and history regarding allegations against Charles.

Ethan Klein from H3 Podcast also replied, saying:

"I guess you guys didn’t hear that James Charles is a predator."

Jackkk✌️ @LeckerzJack I don’t know how to feel about James Charles… it’s so recent and it was just controversy, it was genuine noncey behaviours #DragRace #DragRace UKvsTheWorld I don’t know how to feel about James Charles… it’s so recent and it was just controversy, it was genuine noncey behaviours #DragRace #DragRaceUKvsTheWorld

charly ♠️ @ENBYFUGO james charles getting airtime on drag race i feel sick james charles getting airtime on drag race i feel sick

nyx 🪐 @n__y__x won't be able to focus enough to watch drag race til tomorrow but seeing that someone is doing james charles for snatch game has me wishing that weren't the case omg won't be able to focus enough to watch drag race til tomorrow but seeing that someone is doing james charles for snatch game has me wishing that weren't the case omg

Jess @JessCamNJ Plus something really bothers me about janey portraying James Charles so honestly at this point if it’s not Mo Heart winning then what’s the point of this whole thing Plus something really bothers me about janey portraying James Charles so honestly at this point if it’s not Mo Heart winning then what’s the point of this whole thing

Jess @JessCamNJ I’m absolutely side eyeing janey jacke for being James Charles on snatch game in 2022 🙄 I’m absolutely side eyeing janey jacke for being James Charles on snatch game in 2022 🙄

Коала🐨 @gaithojoy And no, I'm not a fan of James Charles, eeeww And no, I'm not a fan of James Charles, eeeww😑

✨ 𝕁𝕂 ✨ @JackWKelly Michelle Keegan was the true winner last night for not knowing who James Charles is. #DragRaceUK Michelle Keegan was the true winner last night for not knowing who James Charles is. #DragRaceUK

The first accusation against Charles was made in February 2021 by 16-year-old Isaiyah, who reported that the 21-year-old influencer had pressurized him to send lewd pictures of himself. His statement made several more minors come forward and accuse Charles of predatory behavior, pedophilia and grooming.

Trisha Paytas @trishapaytas Anyone defending James Charles right now is probably underdeveloped mentally as well (very young)-know that this is not appropriate. Its not ok. Grown adults have no business flirting with you. Children see this as cool because they idolize. Theyre long term damaging consequences Anyone defending James Charles right now is probably underdeveloped mentally as well (very young)-know that this is not appropriate. Its not ok. Grown adults have no business flirting with you. Children see this as cool because they idolize. Theyre long term damaging consequences

Charles addressed the allegations in a YouTube video and explained his side of the story, claiming that he was lied to about the person's age. He also declared that he would be asking for IDs from anyone he dates henceforth.

But just two months later, in April, another 15-year-old TikToker came forward with similar accusations against the YouTuber.

No comments have been made by RuPaul or any of the Drag Race representatives about the incident as of this writing.

