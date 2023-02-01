"It's different enough": Wolf Pack star Sarah Michelle Gellar opens up on comparing the show with Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Wolf Pack star Sarah Michelle Gellar recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her new show and the comparisons with another hit show of hers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The 45-year-old mentioned that vampires and wolves are "totally different," adding:

"You know, I think there's always hesitation, right? Because you don't - it's hard to have something that people are gonna compare it to. But I also love watching and being part of those shows, so I think it's different enough."

In Wolf Pack, Sarah Michelle Gellar plays the role of Kristin Ramsey. Apart from playing a key supporting role, she also serves as one of the executive producers of the series. Wolf Pack premiered on Paramount+ on January 26, 2023.

Sarah Michelle Gellar opens up on Wolf Pack, Dolly Parton, and more on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sarah Michelle Gellar told host Jimmy Fallon that Wolf Pack can be described as a show about "anxiety," stating:

''It's (the show) about finding your pack, finding your people.''

She further briefly revealed the plot of the show:

''So two teenagers get bit when all of the animals come out during the fire, and they find two other teenagers.''

During the interview, Gellar also revealed that iconic singer Dolly Parton was a producer for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which stars the former in the titular role. The actress further mentioned that Parton praised the show as well as her performance in it.

Apart from Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Wolf Pack, Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for her performances in various other popular films and TV shows like Swans Crossing, All My Children, and Cruel Intentions, to name a few.

A quick look at Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack plot and cast

Wolf Pack tells the story of two teenagers whose lives take a devastating turn after a wildfire disrupts people's lives in California, which leads to the arrival of a terrifying supernatural creature that further complicates things. Here's a short description of the series, according to Paramount Press Express:

''Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills.''

The description further reads:

''Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted 16 years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.''

The series features Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs and Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro in the main roles, along with several others, including Armani Jackson, Rodrigo Santoro, and Tyler Lawrence Gray, essaying significant supporting roles. The horror series is created by Jeff Davis, whose notable credits include Criminal Minds and Teen Wolf.

Catch the first episode of Wolf Pack on Paramount+. Episode 2 is expected to drop on February 2, 2023.

