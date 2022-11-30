"It’s been very disappointing": Pusha T weighs in on Kanye antisemitism row

American rapper Pusha T has opened up about Kanye West’s recent anti-semitic remarks. The two artists have previously collaborated on various projects, including Pusha T’s latest album, titled It’s Almost Dry.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Pusha T said,

“It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing.”

Kanye's anti-semitic comments surfaced shortly after he wore a controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

What else did Pusha-T say about Kanye?

Several artists have distanced themselves from Kanye ever since he publicly started giving out antisemitic speeches.

In an interview with LA Times, when Pusha T was asked about how he felt watching everything that has happened with Kanye in the past few months, he reiterated that the artist's behavior has been disappointing, and has affected him to a large extent.

In the same interview, the rapper emphasized that he respected Kanye as an artist. He said:

“Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me. A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.”

He further added:

“We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.’”

Pusha T joined West’s G.O.O.D. label through Def Jam Recordings in 2010. That same year, West featured Pusha T on his album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’s Runaway. West has also contributed Pusha T’s solo albums including My Name is My Name in 2013 and Daytona in 2018.

Why did Kanye attract backlash?

Kyle J. Maxwell @khendriix_ Sadly, it needs to be said that @kanyewest is explicitly anti-Semitic… there is literally nothing else he could possibly say or do to get out of it… he has repeatedly harassed the Jewish people under the guise of genuine inquiry— it’s ignorant, painfully unoriginal & pathetic. Sadly, it needs to be said that @kanyewest is explicitly anti-Semitic… there is literally nothing else he could possibly say or do to get out of it… he has repeatedly harassed the Jewish people under the guise of genuine inquiry— it’s ignorant, painfully unoriginal & pathetic.

Over the last few months, West has attracted significant criticism owing to his antisemitic views, which he has vocalized at various instances. His views have also been broadcast on news programs by Chris Cuomo and Tucker Carlson, among others. He also appeared on a video of Revolt TV’s Drink Champs, which was later removed.

Following the backlash, several companies, including The Gap and Balenciaga, terminated their relationships and brand deals with the rapper.

Last month, while addressing the criticism being levied at him, Kanye said:

“I think people just try to score points, you know what I’m saying? Like sports agent and producer Maverick Carter had me go on HBO’s The Shop just to say, ‘We took him off the show.’ Then I go on Drink Champs, then they take it down. The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site was one of the most freeing days.”

rad dog @Iovemydog75 Furthermore I was accused of being racist for criticizing #KanyeWest comments about Jews and George Floyd. I responded by stating the obvious Criticizing Ye for his Jew hating and Floyd hating comments doesn’t make me racist. It makes me logical. Furthermore I was accused of being racist for criticizing #KanyeWest comments about Jews and George Floyd. I responded by stating the obvious Criticizing Ye for his Jew hating and Floyd hating comments doesn’t make me racist. It makes me logical.

The rapper has also spoken out against the Black Lives Matter movement, stating that George Floyd did not die because of police brutality but from a fentanyl overdose. He is currently facing a $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd’s relatives.

Roxie Washington, who is the mother of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, the sole beneficiary of his estate, has sought that amount from Ye in damages for "harassment, misappropriation, defamation and infliction of emotional distress."

He previously attributed his antisemitic views to rapper Ice Cube, which the latter had rubbished.

