Pusha T X It's Almost Dry apparel collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more details explored

Pusha T and Kanye West have reunited for a merch apparel collection to celebrate King Pusha's latest album, It's Almost Dry, which released on April 22, 2022. The collection pays tribute to the 12-song album and its success, in collaboration with co-producer Kanye West himself.

Terrence Thornton (King Pusha) previously took to Twitter to announce that his long-term collaborator, Ye (Donda), has worked with him on a limited-edition hoodie. The collection has now been officially expanded to include tees, CDs, and hoodies. The 11-piece collection became available for purchase on April 28, 2022.

More about Pusha T's newly released It's Almost Dry merch

Pusha T 's It's Almost Dry merch ( Image via King Pusha shop)

Pusha T released his fourth studio album on April 22, 2022, and fans have been raving about the songs and the high-quality production by Kanye and Pharrell. The album has been a huge success in the hip-hop world. To generate even more excitement over the latest record, the rapper has now provided his fans with merchandise, available on his e-commerce store.

On April 25, 2022, the rapper updated his site with a Brick box set merch, which included a Ye-designed tee. On April 28, 2022 the collection was expanded to include a 11-piece apparel capsule and a CD.

Details of the apparel

The apparel pieces, which include hoodies and tees, are the main attraction of this drop.

It's Almost Dry Brick Hoodie can be availed for $200 in sizes S to 2XL. The hoodie is designed by Ye and it will start shipping on July 22, 2022. It's Almost Dry Brick includes the tee designed by Ye and can be availed for $65.It also includes a It's Almost Dry CD cover by Sterling Ruby. The Brick stars shipping from June 17, 2022. It's Almost Dry T-shirt can be availed for $35 and has screenprinted graphics on both the front and back. The tee will start shipping on June 17, 2022. It's Almost Dry Hoodie can be availed for $100 and it will start shipping from July 8, 2022. 1-800 Call My Bluff T-shirt can be availed for $35 and it will start shipping on June 17, 2022. 1-800 Call My Bluff Hoodie can be availed for $100 and it will start shipping from July 8, 2022. IAD T-shirt can be availed for $35 and it will start shipping on June 17, 2022. IAD Hoodie can be availed for $100 and it will start shipping from July 8, 2022.

The collection is led by the Ye-designed It's Almost Dry Brick hoodie, which features an oversized, blurred text of "Pusha T" on the front and "It's Almost Dry" in the same font on the back.

Pusha T Daily @PushaTDaily It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T is out now! What’s your favorite track? It’s Almost Dry by Pusha T is out now! What’s your favorite track? https://t.co/lzWsuj2kN4

The It's Almost Dry hoodie and tee also feature similar text in a creamy pink color with a different font. The other two hoodies and tees in the collection have a bear hand graphic and an "IAD" logo on the front left of the apparel.

What else is in the collection?

The new drop also includes:

Signed It's Almost Dry CD which can be availed for $11.98. Non-signed It's Almost Dry CD which can be availed for $11.98. It's Almost Dry Digital Album priced at $5.99.

Dedee 🥀 @thoughtfulbae When you collab with the producers responsible for your greatest work, you’re bound to have greatness. It’s Almost Dry displays Pusha T’s range as a lyricist while the known individuality between 2 legendary producers is apparent, yet flows well together. Everything is top tier. When you collab with the producers responsible for your greatest work, you’re bound to have greatness. It’s Almost Dry displays Pusha T’s range as a lyricist while the known individuality between 2 legendary producers is apparent, yet flows well together. Everything is top tier. https://t.co/86zrRwPZC7

The tracklist of this much-appreciated album by Pusha T is given below.

Brambleton Let The Smokers Shine The Coupes Dreamin of the past (Ft. Kanye West) Neck & Wrist (Ft Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams) Just so you remember Diet coke Rock N Roll ( ft Kanye West & Kid Cudi) Call My Bluff Scrape it off the top ( Ft Lil Uzi & Don Toliver) Hear Me Clearly (Ft Nigo) Open Air I Pray for you ( Ft. Labrinth & Malice)

Customers can also purchase a single CD or digital album. The CD will start shipping from May 20, 2022 while the digital album will be sent via e-mail and is exclusive to U.S. customers only.

You can buy the collection on the official e-commerce site, shop.kingpusha.com.

