Pusha T tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, dates, and more

American rapper Pusha T is set to hit the road for his upcoming album It's Almost Dry, which is yet to get a release date. On Wednesday, the artist released his collaboration with Jay Z called Neck & Wrist and announced dates for the first phase of the tour. The special guests for the tour are yet to be announced.

The general tickets for the tour will go on sale on April 8 at 10.00 am PDT and will be available on the official website of the artist and Ticketmaster. The LiveNation presale and citi card presale begins at 10.00 am PDT. The citi cardmember preferred tickets sale will begin on April 8 at 10.00 am PDT.

The tickets are priced between $240 and go up to $900. The tour will start on May 29 in Seattle and will make stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Atlanta before wrapping up in Philadelphia on June 23.

The album follows the rapper's 2018 album Daytona. It's Almost Dry will feature 12 songs. Complex quoted Pusha T as saying:

“It’s more colorful. I think Daytona was solid. It’s that thing, and I gave you that thing. I feel like this one is more well-rounded, with the same amount of greatness, but the bars are better and I push myself as a songwriter.”

Pusha T 2022 tour dates

King Push @PUSHA_T



Phase one of the tour coming to a city near you…



TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8



Album title: IT’S ALMOST DRYPhase one of the tour coming to a city near you…TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8 Album title: IT’S ALMOST DRY Phase one of the tour coming to a city near you…TIX GO ON SALE FRIDAY 4/8 👃👃👃 https://t.co/pCx0JOZ3zg

May 29 – Seattle, WA at The Showbox

June 01 – San Francisco, CA at The Regency Ballroom

June 02 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blues Anaheim

June 04 – Los Angeles, CA at The Novo by Microsoft

June 05 – San Diego, CA at The Observatory North Park

June 07 – Chicago, IL at Concord Music Hall

June 08 – Detroit, MI at Majestic Theatre

June 15 – Boston, MA at Big Night Live

June 16 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza

June 21 – Atlanta, GA at Center Stage Theater

June 22 – Charlotte, NC at The Underground – Fillmore Charlotte

June 23 – Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of Living Arts

August 19 – London, UK at All Points East

Pusha T releases new single Neck & Wrist

It's Almost Dry will be Pusha T’s first album in four years. However, the rapper has released several singles. The latest is called Neck & Wrist and features Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams.

The rapper's other tracks include February’s Diet Coke, which will feature on the new record, along with Neck & Wrist. He also released several tracks, including No Problem, Sociopath, Coming Home, and Puppets (Succession Remix).

Edited by Siddharth Satish