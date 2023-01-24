"It's giving little Nicky": Lil Uzi Vert new look sparks a barrage of hilarious reactions online

American rapper Lil Uzi Vert donned a new haircut which sparked hilarious reactions from their fans online.

On Monday, January 23, a picture of the 31-year-old rapper surfaced online where they can be seen wearing a KISS beanie while looking away from the camera with a straight face. The picture clearly shows Uzi's hair being either straightened or permed.

The new look has sparked various reactions on social media, with people unable to believe the rapper's new look.

Screenshot of a fan reacting to Lil Uzi Vert's new haircut.

Moreover, Uzi Vert's face featured his new piercings, adding to his already pierced forehead, which has a $24 million pink diamond implanted in it.

Internet reacts to Lil Uzi Vert's new haircut

After Lil Uzi Vert's new hairstyle went viral over the internet, Instagram had hilarious reactions to it. Several users called the rapper "emo" after he resembled a popular meme template depicting sad, emotional vibes.

Others just wrote the lyric, Because tonight will be the night/That I will fall for you over again, from Secondhand Serenade's Fall for You, in the comments.

Screenshot of Instagram users reacting to Uzi's new haircut.

Lil Uzi Vert has always had different hairstyles

The Myron rapper has always changed his hairstyles and looks. In September 2022, Lil Uzi Vert performed with a large mohawk at the Made in America Festival. This happened after they donned large spikes in their hair for their performance at Rolling Loud Miami.

As for his facial piercings, Uzi got their forehead's $24 million pink diamond removed due to complications in 2021. They again got seven new face piercings in December of the same year.

Hip Hop Hub @choice_rap Lil Uzi Vert is a top 25 rapper of all time Lil Uzi Vert is a top 25 rapper of all time https://t.co/5bARNOHRKW

On July 17, 2022, Uzi Vert changed their pronouns to They/Them on their Instagram account. It was a move to promote inclusion and ensure others are respected for their gender identities.

Although the rapper did not give details on what the description on his Instagram bio could mean, fans were convinced that he is non-binary.

On the professional front, in December 2022, the rapper announced that they would be releasing new music in February 2023.

On January 23, late rapper XXXTentacion's estate released the song I'm Not Human in collaboration with Uzi. The song's verse starts with:

“Bury all your secrets in my skin/Come away with innocence/And leave me with my sins/Air around me feels just like a cage.”

Uzi will also begin a 20-city headlining tour in March 2023.

