“It’s giving photo from the archive”: Internet reacts to Kensington Palace’s first official update of Kate Middleton since her abdominal surgery

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton underwent a planned abdominal surgery in January of this year for unknown reasons, which also contained a hospital recovery period of 2 weeks. On Sunday, March 10, Mother's Day, the Instagram account of the Prince and Princess shared the first-ever picture of Kate Middleton after her surgery. The photo showed the Princess sitting in a chair surrounded by her kids.

Even though the picture was taken in 2024, extreme rumors about the Princess's health kept coming. Many believed the photograph was from the archives, and others felt something eerily wrong with the picture. One X user exclaimed:

Netizens were not too sure about Princess Kate's latest picture (Image via X/@PopBase)

Rumors swell over Kate Middleton's latest photograph

After two long months, the public finally got a glimpse of post-surgery Kate Middleton when the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales released a photo commemorating Mother's Day on Sunday, March 10. The photograph's caption revealed that it was taken by only Kate's husband, William, the Prince of Wales.

The photograph shows Kate Middleton sitting on a chair with all her children, Prince Louis, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Charlotte and Louis sat on either side of their mother while George stood beside her and wrapped his arms around Kate. Everyone in the picture sported wide, happy grins. The photo was captioned,

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C."

Despite its best attempts, the photograph only fuelled the mystery and speculation surrounding Kate Middleton's health status. Many thought there was something off with the picture, while others wondered why Prince William was not in the picture. Many suggested this was an older archive picture, and a few netizens even claimed it was either photoshopped or AI-generated.

However, some people still requested people to leave the couple alone and end their speculations. Social media users claimed she was forced to post the picture because of the rumors and were happy to see her again. Here are a few reactions to Kate Middleton's latest picture:

Back on January 17, Kensington Palace released a statement revealing that Princess Kate Middleton had undergone a successful planned abdominal surgery and that she was scheduled for a hospital recovery period of 10 to 14 days before she could return home. The statement confirmed that the Princess would not return to public duties until after Easter.

Later in the month, the Palace also released a statement confirming that the princess had returned to her Windsor home to continue her recovery and was also making "good progress." The Prince and Princess of Wales also thanked The London Clinic for their services and expressed gratitude towards those who wished them well.

It was revealed in the initial statement that Kate wished her medical information to remain private to maintain as much "normality" as possible for her kids. However, due to the limited information regarding Kate Middleton's surgery, extreme rumors and speculations began to swell regarding the Princess' condition. Kensington Palace later clarified that Kate's surgery was not cancer-related.