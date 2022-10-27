“It’s giving s*xy Robin Williams”: Zac Efron’s new The Iron Claw jacked look sparks memefest online

Zac Efron has made his way back into the headlines, this time for his unrecognizable looks. The High School Musical star was clicked in his new avatar as he stepped out of the set of his upcoming movie The Iron Claw.
The Disney star, who is known for his snatched jawline and hair on-point, now sports a bodybuilder-like physique. At the same time, the actor's new hairdo makes him all the more unrecognizable.
Netizens were astonished to see Efron's massive and drastic body transformation in the leaked pictures.
Did Zac Efron undergo plastic surgery? Netizens react hilariously after seeing his drastic transformation
The 17 Again actor, who is all set to play the role of professional wrestler and member of the Von Erich wrestling family, Kevin Von Erich, has been clicked rocking a bowl-cut wig, deep tan and a bulkier-than-before body.
As soon as his images from the set were leaked online, they sparked a memefest as people had some hilarious reactions to Zac Efron's new look.
However, some of them questioned whether the actor had any surgical procedures done in order to achieve his now-bulky body.
In an interview with Men's Health, Zac Efron denied having any plastic surgery done as he clarified that he has never gone under the knife. Although the actor now has a more pronounced jawline and swollen lips, Efron clarified that it is all-natural. He also explained the reason behind the swelling, revealing:
"I broke my jaw. This happened because I was running around my house in my socks when I slipped and hit my chin on the floor. The reason my face was swollen was because my cheek muscles temporarily grew because of my injury."
The Iron Claw might release in theaters in late 2023 or early 2024
The leaked on-set pictures where Efron is sporting this new look are from his upcoming movie, The Iron Claw, where the actor will be playing the character of 35-year-old wrestler Kevin Von Erich.
Being a 1950s family drama, the movie will depict the story of a family dynasty who made huge impact on sports, even though they suffered a massive number of tragedies.
The movie has been written and directed by Sean Durkin. Other than Efron, the movie’s cast include Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and many other well-known faces.