“It’s giving s*xy Robin Williams”: Zac Efron’s new The Iron Claw jacked look sparks memefest online

Zac Efron has made his way back into the headlines, this time for his unrecognizable looks. The High School Musical star was clicked in his new avatar as he stepped out of the set of his upcoming movie The Iron Claw.

The Disney star, who is known for his snatched jawline and hair on-point, now sports a bodybuilder-like physique. At the same time, the actor's new hairdo makes him all the more unrecognizable.

Zac Efron looks unrecognizable in his new look for his upcoming movie, The Iron Claw. (Image via MEGA)

Netizens were astonished to see Efron's massive and drastic body transformation in the leaked pictures.

Did Zac Efron undergo plastic surgery? Netizens react hilariously after seeing his drastic transformation

The 17 Again actor, who is all set to play the role of professional wrestler and member of the Von Erich wrestling family, Kevin Von Erich, has been clicked rocking a bowl-cut wig, deep tan and a bulkier-than-before body.

As soon as his images from the set were leaked online, they sparked a memefest as people had some hilarious reactions to Zac Efron's new look.

TAPE @tapemachines Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich is sending me to the goddamn moon Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich is sending me to the goddamn moon https://t.co/QKKSG280wc

Meech de Lioncourt 🦇 @MediumSizeMeech Zac Efron came out here looking like sexy Ned Flanders Zac Efron came out here looking like sexy Ned Flanders https://t.co/UB5AltzsUo

Jim Valley @JimValley Zac Efron is supposed to be Kevin Von Erich. Instead, he looks like a young Billy Jack Haynes. Zac Efron is supposed to be Kevin Von Erich. Instead, he looks like a young Billy Jack Haynes. https://t.co/HxAeNKOSSV

Bard Knight @thebardknight @_denisesalcedo I had to do a double take when I realized it said Zac Efron. Dude got hella jacked! @_denisesalcedo I had to do a double take when I realized it said Zac Efron. Dude got hella jacked!

However, some of them questioned whether the actor had any surgical procedures done in order to achieve his now-bulky body.

EX💘 @EchoXrayMusic Oh my god Zac Efron you destroyed your face Oh my god Zac Efron you destroyed your face 😭

In an interview with Men's Health, Zac Efron denied having any plastic surgery done as he clarified that he has never gone under the knife. Although the actor now has a more pronounced jawline and swollen lips, Efron clarified that it is all-natural. He also explained the reason behind the swelling, revealing:

"I broke my jaw. This happened because I was running around my house in my socks when I slipped and hit my chin on the floor. The reason my face was swollen was because my cheek muscles temporarily grew because of my injury."

The Iron Claw might release in theaters in late 2023 or early 2024

The leaked on-set pictures where Efron is sporting this new look are from his upcoming movie, The Iron Claw, where the actor will be playing the character of 35-year-old wrestler Kevin Von Erich.

Zac Efron will play the role of a wrestler from the 1950s in his upcoming film. (Image via Bob Levey/ Wire Image)

Being a 1950s family drama, the movie will depict the story of a family dynasty who made huge impact on sports, even though they suffered a massive number of tragedies.

The movie has been written and directed by Sean Durkin. Other than Efron, the movie’s cast include Lily James, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany and many other well-known faces.

