Zac Efron's bulked up new look after being cast to play Kevin Von Erich

American actor Zac Efron recently showed off his bulked-up new look after being cast to play wrestling legend, Kevin Von Erich.

Efron was cast as Kevin Von Erich in the drama-based film on the legendary family. The movie is called Iron Claw and is derived from the legendary finishing hold, which was used by many of his children.

Zac Effron in his new avatar

The Hollywood heartthrob, who is usually known for his muscular frame, had to put on a substantial amount of muscle in order to replicate Kevin's frame.

Apart from Zac Efron, the film also stars Emmy award nominee Lily James on its roster. It will be written and directed by Sean Durkin. It will also feature Harris Dickinson and Jeremy Allen-White in prominent roles.

As of writing this article, no release date has been announced. Based on what we do know, we can speculate that the film might see theaters in late 2023 or early 2024.

The Iron Claw is based on the true life story of the Von Erich family

The Iron Claw will be based on the legendary family who made a huge impact in the world of professional wrestling in the '60s. That was until tragedy struck them continuously.

The patriarch of the family, Jack Adkisson, started his career by playing a Nazi in the '50s and '60s thus adopting the surname Von Erich. The family's legacy is one that is filled with tragedy.

Five out of Fritz's six sons died at a young age, with Kevin being the only surviving member of the family. The first son Jack Barton Adkisson Jr., died at the age of six after an exposed wire electrocuted him and drowned in a puddle.

The third son died of a suspected painkiller overdose, while the fourth and fifth son died by committing suicide.

The Von Erich boys

Kevin, who is now 65-years years old, is known for making appearances for his father's Fritz's World Class Championship Wrestling promotion.

