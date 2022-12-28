"It's the most heroic sendoff": The Witcher showrunner opens up on Henry Cavill's exit in season 3

Henry Cavill fans may have had the worst holiday season with the actor's exit from two of the most prominent roles he has played in his career, Superman and The Witcher. While Cavill confirmed his exit from the Netflix adaptation a long time ago, the recent news about his DCEU exit seems to have affected fans a lot.

After two astonishing seasons as Geralt of Rivia, Cavill is set to appear as the Witcher for one last time in the third season of the show, which is slated for a premiere sometime during 2023. The actor has already said his goodbyes to the role, but since the season has already been shot, Henry Cavill will reprise his role in the third season before passing the mantle on to Liam Hemsworth, who will continue the role in season 4.

The show's creator, Lauren Hissrich, has promised that Cavill will be given a "heroic sendoff" that the actor richly deserves. Speaking about the exit, he told EW:

"Geralt’s big turn is about giving up neutrality and doing anything that he has to do to get to Ciri [Freya Allan]. And to me, it’s the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn’t written to be that,...Geralt has a new mission in mind when we come back to him in season 4. He’s a slightly different Geralt than we expected. Now, by the way, that’s an understatement."

"I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt"- Henry Cavill on his exit

Lauren Hissrich (The Witcher showrunner) about Henry Cavill :

"Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately." season 3 feels like "it's the most heroic sendoff that we could have, even though it wasn't written to be that" for Henry.

Not all goodbyes have to be sad. Some can simply be fulfilling. This seems to be the case for Henry Cavill's exit from The Witcher. The show was renewed for a fourth season ahead of its third season premiere, much like other successful Netflix shows.

Liam Hemsworth will continue to prep for a season 4 debut as the new Geralt.

Henry Cavill losing out on the Superman role won't impact The Witcher recasting.
Liam Hemsworth will continue to prep for a season 4 debut as the new Geralt.

Going forward, Liam Hemsworth will take up the role of Geralt in future editions. Havill wrote a lengthy Instagram post about passing the torch to Hemsworth:

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for season 4...In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. "

He added:

"As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

As for Henry Cavill himself, he will now venture into another TV show, something that he wanted to do for a long time, Warhammer 40,000. This comes after DC announced the recasting of all the major characters in the universe, including Henry Cavill's Superman.

The show will see Cavill back in form, but it will take some time before fans get to see the prolific actor in either The Witcher or Warhammer 40,000.

