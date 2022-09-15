"It’s where I belong:" Ozzy Osbourne asserts on touring again despite ill health

In a recent interview, English singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne expressed that going through health issues has been a nightmare. However, he added that he feels young at heart and will not retire anytime soon. In recent years, the former Black Sabbath frontman underwent surgery after falling in the bathroom. Following this incident, he has also been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.

Ozzy Osbourne requires a cane and struggles with his speech. The artist recently released his 13th solo studio album, Patient Number 9, and intends to get better enough to start touring again.

In an interview with People, Ozzy Osbourne asserted that he wanted to tour again:

“It’s where I belong. The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life.”

The singer, who is often called the Prince of Darkness, described his battle with Parkinson’s disease as a nightmare. He said:

“That’s the only thing that reminds me I’m getting older: things going wrong and not working anymore. But I still feel young at heart.”

Ozzy Osbourne further noted that he does not plan to retire any time soon, saying:

“I am determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on. Survival is my legacy.”

Ozzy Osbourne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2020

Ozzy Osbourne opened up about having Parkinson’s last month. In an interview with The Observer, the singer said:

“You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move. I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

He also stated that he was battling depression in 2020 due to the disease:

“I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be. Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK.”

The artist went public about having Parkinson’s in January 2020. However, he later revealed that he had kept it a secret for over 15 years.

Speaking to People, the artist noted that in 2019, he underwent a surgery that "really messed me up" after a fall during a nighttime trip to the bathroom. The fall reportedly aggravated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident 16 years ago. Ozzy Osbourne underwent two more procedures since then.

He said:

"I've never been this laid up. I can't understand my luck."

The singer also noted that since his 2019 surgery, two metal squares had been screwed inside his neck. As the metal plates loosened over time, the artist required two more surgeries to clear the debris that had formed underneath.

Osbourne performed at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games

Last month, Ozzy Osborne surprised the attendees at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony in Birmingham when he gave his first live performance in nearly three years. The artist performed Black Sabbath’s hit single Paranoid with the band’s guitarist, Tony lommi.

Also present at the ceremony were Osbourne’s backing band – drummer Tommy Clufetos (who played on Black Sabbath’s final tour), and bassist Adam Wakeman.

Ozzy Osborune’s latest album, Patient Number 9, was released on September 9. The guest list features artists including Iommi, Zakk Wylde, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, and the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, among others.

