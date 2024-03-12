"It was so sh*t, really cheap production" Code 8 Part 2 receives scathing reviews from fans

Fans of the 2019 sci-fi blockbuster Code 8 are unhappy with the much-awaited sequel Code 8 Part 2, which was released on February 28, 2024. In Code 8 Part 2, Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell play the same characters in the dystopian city of Lincoln City, where people with superpowers face marginalization by the government.

However, harsh reviews flooded digital media platforms, criticizing everything from a dreadful screenplay to flimsy character development. It was characterized as "a cheap production with awful screenplay, empty and hollow characters, and extremely absurd stereotypical motivations" by one outraged fan.

Comment byu/madavison from discussion inmovies Expand Post

Directed by Jeff Chan, Code 8 Part 2 follows the story of Connor (Robbie) who after coming out of prison decides to start afresh. However, the spread of drug trafficking and his addiction leads him back to Garrett (Stephen). Part 2 flips their roles, turning Connor into the good guy with a selfless purpose.

Code 8 Part 2 by Jeff Chan falls short of fans' expectations

Jeff Chan's 2024 sci-fi movie (Image via Netflix)

Fans appear to have become fervently disappointed with Code 8 Part 2. It has prompted them to reflect on what constitutes a successful sequel in the eyes of the audience.

Some even jokingly compared it to a pizza, as all pizzas are somewhat the same and apparently so were both the parts of the movie. Some didn't like the idea of the focus being more on Connor though he didn't "really do much". They thought it would've been better and more interesting to see Garrett's redemption.

One fan called the movie a waste of time and didn't like to see people with superpowers so helpless. Many thought it would've been better to keep the plot simple without any inclusion of a superpower element. Some fans found the movie and the characters annoying, one of them admitting how she couldn't stand any of them, especially Pav.

As the comments rolled in on the social media platform, a recurring theme showed up: a lot of fans thought the plot was boring, predictable, and disappointingly generic.

Comment byu/madavison from discussion inmovies Expand Post

Comment byu/madavison from discussion inmovies Expand Post

Comment byu/madavison from discussion inmovies Expand Post

Comment byu/madavison from discussion inmovies Expand Post

Comment byu/madavison from discussion inmovies Expand Post

Comment byu/madavison from discussion inmovies Expand Post

Comment byu/madavison from discussion inmovies Expand Post

What happens in Code 8 Part 2?

The gripping sequel follows recently released prisoner Connor Reed as he attempts to lead a regular life after his release from prison. He begins working as a janitor at the Lincoln City Community Center. There he meets Pavani Gilani, a fearful fourteen-year-old looking for safety in the community center.

Pav tells Connor how her older brother Tarak was brutally murdered by the city police using a robotic K9 unit implanted with the euphoric narcotic Psyke. He decides to protect her as they fight for justice.

Connor gets in touch with Garrett Kelton, his former accomplice in crime. Garrett currently operates a sizable Psyke drug operation out of The Towers apartment building. But Connor and Pav escape Garrett's tower when Connor discovers Garrett wants to use Pav's abilities.

In a dramatic clash at The Towers, Connor and Pavani take on King's powerful forces. Even though Pav sustains injuries, they manage to expose King. He receives justice, and his sins cause his political career to collapse. After almost missing defeat in the fight, Connor decides to reopen the community center to guide Lincoln City's youth.

Watch Code 8 Part 2 on Netflix.