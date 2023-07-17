"It was such a weird cameo to do": Mission Impossible star Hayley Atwell on her Multiverse of Madness role

Hayley Atwell will soon be known as the star of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1. However, before that, she appeared in a memorable role in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), as fans may recognise her as Peggy Carter in the Captain America films. Much like her comic iteration, she also appeared as Captain Carter, an alternate-universe version of Captain America (played by Chris Evans).

However, after the much-anticipated appearance of Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the results were rather disappointing. The character first made an appearance in the hit animated Marvel series, What If? But when the live-action version debuted in the second Doctor Strange film, it had an underwhelming response from viewers, primarily because of how the character was treated in the limited screen time.

Speaking to Inverse in an interview about Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1, Atwell said:

"Multiverse of Madness was kind of wild. It was such a weird cameo to do."

She also revealed that fans termed her character as "lame," mainly because she said the iconic Captain America dialog, "I can do this all day," and got sliced by her own shield within moments. This was much like all the other important characters in the room, including Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier and John Karasinski's Reed Richards.

Hayley Atwell talked about the "lame" portrayal of Captain Carter in Multiverse of Madness, saying the character was not "wasn’t as taken care of"

Hayley Atwell perhaps did not expect to get the treatment she got from fans after she made her much-anticipated debut as the iconic Captain Carter in Multiverse of Madness. This was quite evident from the interview with Inverse, where she revealed how fans treated her cameo. She said:

"When she says ‘I could do this all day,’ people were like, ‘Haha, but you didn’t cause you got sliced in half by a Frisbee!’ And so I got a lot of, ‘Hah, she’s lame because of that.’ And yeah, maybe she wasn’t as taken care of in that movie as she could have been."

However, before this, Hayley did the voice acting for What If?, which was one of the best Captain Carter arcs from the comics. Both the actress and the fans immensely enjoyed this adaptation. Hayley then went on to reveal how she wanted to do this role in live-action. She added:

"I would love it to have been live, but it was not..."

Despite the terms thrown at her about the "lame" Captain Carter in Multiverse of Madness, Hayley Atwell wrapped up the interview by saying that she had no regrets about doing the role. She said:

"It was great to have her in that outfit. It was great to have her with that shield. And I loved doing that."

Hayley has been in the industry for a long time, and with the recent roles in the MCU and the Mission Impossible franchise, she is finally achieving her desired stardom.

Moreover, with Marvel still planning huge projects, with many involving the multiverse, there is a high possibility that Hayley Atwell's Captain Carter will make more appearances in the universe.

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 is currently playing in theatres.