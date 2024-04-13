Italian wine business GherarVini releases a new wine branded 'Music In A Bottle' as an ode to BTS Taehyung's solo album 'Layover'

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V became a source of inspiration for an Italian wine brand. "Music In A Bottle" is the exclusive name of the Italian wine company GherarVini, which has been produced under the banner of the South Korean musician's solo album Layover. The BTS idol's album Layover is the newest addition to the long-standing wine series by the esteemed Italian brand.

The brand initiated this new project with the motto of letting their customer base savor Layover to the fullest combined with their white wine "Music In A Bottle". Furthermore, the Italian brand used Taehyung's solo album name as a label on their bottle, and the label with the wine information is linked to Spotify, allowing users to listen to Slow Dancing while sipping wine.

It is also noteworthy how well the wine firm selected a white wine (Bottiglia Music In A Bottle priced €18.00 or KRW 26,519.5) to complement the lighthearted vibe of Taehyung's solo record. The brand further picked the song Slow Dancing from the BTS idol's album to pair with their wine due to it being infused with jazz. GherarVini noted that wine is a great way to enjoy V's voice, which has a romantic yet laid-back attitude that makes you feel free and at ease.

The endearing history behind BTS Taehyung's long-standing fondness of white wine

A variety of wine-related narratives are also connected to BTS' vocalist Kim Taehyung. The Love Me Again singer-songwriter is well-known for being the only member of the group who doesn't enjoy alcohol that much due to its bitter taste. But as of late, the South Korean musician has developed a taste for a particular assortment of white wines.

Previously, during his September 2023 appearance on the YouTube talk show Suchwita—which is hosted and produced by his bandmate SUGA—Taehyung shared a wine-related anecdote. The Layover singer-songwriter mentioned that he had to visit New Zealand recently for some work and while returning to Seoul, he purchased two whole crates of white wine from the airport.

V said that fruit soju was his first drink of choice when he initially started drinking alcohol years ago. He described how he began to appreciate wine and other alcoholic beverages and explained that he started drinking wine to get acceptance from his "elder brothers"—BTS members.

During the Suchwita episode 18, Taehyung mentioned that he preferred Russian Jack, a white wine, which was sold out the next day after the episode was aired. The 2001 Chateau Margaux, which the BTS idol shared on Instagram in September 2021, proved to be quite popular as it was sold out worldwide even though it was pricey and peaked on Google Trends.

The Italian wine business GherarVini has exclusive bottles based on other renowned celebrities as well. Exile by Taylor Swift—a song commemorating Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory and Lionel Messi's selection as the best player—is part of the wine company's "Music In A Bottle" series.

Music in a bottle is a special way to dedicate a song to the people you love as it combines: wine and music. By altering Spotify's playback style template from the company website, anyone may design their own label. They may select the best wine from the extensive selection of still and sparkling white, red, and rosé wines.

Currently, BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is serving his mandatory enlistment in the South Korean military Special Forces since December 2023. His bandmates are also serving their conscription in different military divisions, however, it is just Taehyung who had enrolled in the Special Forces (SDT) voluntarily.