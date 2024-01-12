IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph is a new addition to the genre of luxury watches. As a dedication to the Year of the Dragon, what else could be better than this? The watch comes with the cultural richness connected with the mythical zodiac creature that brings tradition and modern horology together. The watch pays tribute to the auspicious dragon, a symbol of luck and power in many cultures.

The classic design and innovative technology have always made the Portugieser line a remarkable one. The introduction of the IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph adds a remarkable twist to this revered collection.

Be it for Timepiece enthusiasts or collectors, you can grab this limited-edition timepiece for $8,450. Apart from being a timepiece, this watch connects with cultural heritage and exceptional mechanism.

These pieces are now restocked and open for inquiry via IWC's official website. To be precise, the IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph brings sophistication to your collection of classy watches.

IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph is reportedly priced at $8,450

IWC Portugieser Chronograph (Image via IWC)

The IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph features an impressive 41mm stainless steel case. The chronograph is known for its durability and elegance. Its dial is adorned with a glossy burgundy shade.

The colorway reflects and symbolizes a good fortune. This luxurious color is further enhanced by the inclusion of gold-plated hands, hour markers, and numerals, giving the watch an added touch of shine and enchantment within its overall design.

Versatility and limited edition status

IWC Portugieser Chronograph (Image via IWC)

The IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph comes with two strap options. A simple black calfskin strap of the watch is perfect for everyday use.

The other one with a textured burgundy-hued rubber strap for a tonal look is stylish and practical. The timepiece is limited to just 1,000 pieces and thus it ensures how perfect craftsmanship exists in this piece.

As per the official website of IWC:

"IWC Schaffhausen welcomes the Lunar New Year of the Wood Dragon with a special edition timepiece which is limited to 1000 pieces. Featuring an ergonomic 41-millimetre stainless steel case with beautiful finishing, the Portugieser Chronograph impresses with a striking burgundy dial and gold-plated hands and appliques."

IWC's legacy and the Year of the Dragon

The International Watch Company (IWC), popularly known for luxury watchmaking, dedicates this recent watch to the Year of the Dragon. Their manufactured watches have precise engineering, subtle design, and built-in technology.

As soon as you look at the back of the watch, there's a finely hand-engraved dragon. It adorns the gold-plated rotor of the 69355 movement. This automatic caliber is internally crafted and it operates at 28,800 vibrations per hour.

So, you can have a 46-hour power reserve. Also, the technical excellence of this timepiece makes it a fantastic piece for any watch enthusiast.

The IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph reflects tradition, innovation, and craftsmanship. The watch is available with limited stock, which signifies richness in culture.

This chronograph is exclusively available through the official website of IWC. Whether you're drawn to its exquisite design, technical excellence, or cultural significance, the IWC Burgundy Portugieser Chronograph represents the legacy of IWC and the timeless elegance of the Portugieser collection.