J Balvin Australian tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

J Balvin's Australian tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from September 1, 2024 to September 10, 2024 in venues across Australia as well as New Zealand. The tour, titled Que Bueno Volver a Verte Tour, is part of the larger tour of the same name, which also includes Europe & UK shows.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in Auckland, Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth. The singer announced the new tour via a post on his official Instagram page on March 17, 2024:

The Telstra Plus presale for the tour will be available from March 21, 2024, at 1 pm local time. Said presale is exclusive to Telstra Plus subscribers available via the official website for the same.

The Frontiers Member presale will be available from March 25, 2024, at 2 pm local time and can be accessed by registering as a member for the same via the official website of Frontier Touring.

Public tickets will be available from March 27, 2024, from 1 pm AEST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the official website of the singer.

J Balvin Australian tour 2024 dates and venues

As mentioned, Balvin will begin with a Europe and UK tour throughout the months of April, May, and June 2024, ending with a show at The O2 in London on June 5, 2024.

Subsequently, the singer will embark on the newly announced Australia tour. As part of the tour, the singer is bringing along the band Sofi Tukker. The full list of dates and venues for the J Balvin Australian tour 2024 is given below:

September 1, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

September 4, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

September 6, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

September 7, 2024 – Brisbane Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

September 10, 2024 – Perth, Australia at RAC Arena

The dates and venues for the preceeding Europe and UK 2024 tour of J Balvin is also given below:

April 26, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Festhalle

April 28, 2024 – Geneva, Switzerland at Geneva Arena

April 30, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

May 1, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

May 3, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Stadenthalle

May 6, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes Benz Arena

May 8, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

May 10, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

May 12, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Oslo Spektrum

May 14, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Tele2

May 16, 2024 – Helinski, Finland at Ice Hall

May 18, 2024 – Kaunas, Lithuania at Zalgiris Arena

May 21, 2024– Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

May 22, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

May 24, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium at ING Arena

May 25, 2024 – Esch, Luxembourg at Rockhal Arena

May 28, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Pavello Olimpic Badalona

May 31, 2024 – Madrid, Spain at Palacio Vistalegre

June 1, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Passeio Maritimo Alges

June 5, 2024 – London, UK at The O2

Aside from his tour dates, J Balvin is also set to perform at the Coachella Festival 2024, where he will appear in a lineup that includes Lana Del Rey, Khruangbin, and Blur, among others.