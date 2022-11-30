Jack Harlow Las Vegas 2023: Tickets, venue, price, where to buy, and more

American rapper Jack Harlow has announced two residency shows slated to take place in Las Vegas next year. The venue for the residency, Resorts World Las Vegas, announced that Jack Harlow will become a Zouk Nightclub resident performer in 2023, with two confirmed shows announced so far. DJ Maria Romano will open for Jack Harlow during his residency.

Harlow, who has performed at the Zouk on several residency dates in 2022, said:

"I had a great time performing at Zouk in 2022. The energy was electric and I'm looking forward to returning to Vegas to headline in 2023. See y'all there!"

Vice President of the Zouk Group Las Vegas, Ronn Nicolli, in a statement, said:

“Jack Harlow has continued to dominate the charts, and we are thrilled to have him within the Zouk Group family as we head into 2023. We’ve curated an unparalleled roster of headlining talent and we look forward to continuing to provide an epic experience for guests.”

Jack Harlow Las Vegas 2023 Residency Dates and Tickets

Harlow will perform at the Zouk two months apart, on March 18 and May 27, next year. Tickets and table reservations for Harlow’s shows are available via www.zoukgrouplv.com.

Tickets for the general admission for ladies are priced at $30, while the general admission tickets for gentlemen are priced at $50. The VIP expedited entry for ladies is priced at $100, and the VIP expedited entry for gentlemen is priced at $100. Table reservations start from $3000 and go up to $10,000.

As per a press release, Zouk Nightclub gives the experience of the most technologically advanced nightlife venue in Las Vegas. The venue features an unrivaled, high-tech experience that transforms based on the evening's performing artist, including the venue's LED Mothership and shifting ceiling.

Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas announced their partnership in November 2020. Harlow has joined the likes of artists, including DJs Tiësto, Kaskade, and Zedd, who have scheduled shows at Zouk next year. Resorts World has a capacity of 5000 people and is also home to residencies for Luke Bryan, Céline Dion, and Katy Perry.

More about the artist

Earlier in May, Harlow released his second studio album, Come Home the Kids Miss You. The album featured the number-one single First Class, which was Harlow’s first song to peak on the Hot 100. It also featured the single Nail Tech, which ranked at number 18 in the same list.

The album also boasts guest appearances from various artists, including Pharrell Williams for Movie Star, Justin Timberlake for Parent Trap, John Mayer for Nail Tech, and Lil Wayne for Poison.

Earlier this year, Jack Harlow performed First Class alongside former Black Eyed Peas member Fergie at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA). Harlow had sampled Fergie’s 2006 track Glamorous for his song.

Harlow won four MTV VMAs along with Lil Nas this year for categories including Best Art Direction, Best Collaboration, and Best Visual Effects. His song First Class was named Song of the Summer.

Poll : 0 votes