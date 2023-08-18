Jack Harlow No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour 2023: Presale, how to buy tickets, dates, venues & more

Rapper Jack Harlow has excited his home state Kentucky fans by announcing his tour named the No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour, on Thursday, August 17 via Instagram. The six-show tour is produced in collaboration with Live Nation and it will take place in six cities across the state.

This will be the rapper's third edition of the annual hometown tour. Jack Harlow's decision to tour cities in Kentucky beyond his hometown city Louisville comes as a pleasant surprise for the local fans.

A limited number of tickets will be accessible for general sale on Friday, August 25, at 10 a.m. Eastern Standard Time via Ticketmaster.com.

Fans need to pre-register to buy tickets for the tour. Fan registration is open until Sunday, August 20, at 11:59 p.m. via Ticketmaster.

Once the registration period concludes, fans will be chosen at random to receive a code, providing them access to presale events on Tuesday, August 22, and Wednesday, August 23.

Jack Harlow's tour will begin in Owensboro and end in Lexington

Jack Harlow will kick off the scheduled tour with his Owensboro concert, scheduled to take place on November 24, 2023. After performing across a few cities, the rapper will finally wrap up his brief tour with a concert in Lexington on December 3, 2023.

Here are the dates and venues of the tour:

November 24, 2023 – Owensboro, KY – Owensboro Sports Center

November 25, 2023 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

November 26, 2023 – Covington, KY – Truist Arena

December 1, 2023 – Murray, KY – CFSB Center

December 2, 2023 – Bowling Green, KY – E.A. Diddle Arena

December 3, 2023 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated with the latest news about the tour.

Jack Harlow is an American rapper with six Grammy nominations to his name

Jack Harlow, born in Louisville in 1998, found his passion for rapping and writing at just 12 years old. He quickly became part of the underground hip-hop scene in his city, performing locally and sharing his songs online. At first, his music revolved around youthful topics and fun times. His debut EP, Handsome Harlow, dropped in 2015, followed by a more developed mixtape, 18, in 2016.

The following year, he showed real growth with the Gazebo mixtape, featuring the energetic single Dark Knight. This caught the attention of labels, especially DJ Drama's Generation Now under Atlantic Records.

In 2018, his mixtape Loose hit the scene, with appearances from K Camp and CyHi the Prynce. A year later, he dropped another mixtape under Generation Now, titled Confetti. The year 2020 brought the EP Sweet Action, featuring the hit What's Poppin which soared to number one on the Billboard Hot R&B Songs chart.

Jack Harlow released his first album, That's What They All Say, showcasing mellow trap vibes and collaborations with Lil Baby, Bryson Tiller, and Lil Wayne. The album nearly topped the hip-hop charts and reached number five on the Billboard 200.

In 2021, Jack Harlow's star shone even brighter with singles like Industry Baby, a Grammy-nominated collab with Lil Nas X. He also teamed up with Pooh Shiesty for SUV's (Black on Black).

2022 saw the release of his second album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, featuring big names like Pharrell Williams, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. The album's single First Class hit the number-one spot on the Hot 100 chart.

In 2023, Jack Harlow surprised fans with Jackman, his third album, which stood out for its introspective and personal approach. With ten tracks, the album delved into his struggles with fame, his journey in the rap world, and his inner battles in his career. This release came just before his acting debut in the remake of the popular movie White Men Can't Jump.