YouTuber turned combat sports star Jake Paul is currently preparing for the biggest fight of his career thus far.

He’s set to take on former UFC star Nate Diaz in a boxing match on August 5 in what promises to be one of 2023’s most talked-about clashes.

Despite the preparation for his fight with Diaz likely taking up most of his time right now, it has been announced today that ‘The Problem Child’ will be branching off into the world of acting in the near future.

According to Variety, Paul is set to star in a “new sports drama as a small-town youth rising to international fame through combat sports.”

Variety’s announcement also contained a quote from David Zelon, who is set to co-produce the feature film.

“Jake continues to make an indelible imprint on today’s youth with his exuberance and business savvy. He is the blueprint of the new breed of entrepreneur, using social media as a platform to bring his brand to global audiences.”

Paul himself was also quoted in the article, stating the following.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Mandalay Pictures and Wonder Street on my first feature film project. Both companies have proven track records of producing high-quality content that resonates with audiences, and I couldn’t be more excited to work with such talented and experienced teams. As someone who has always believed in pushing boundaries and taking risks, I can’t wait to bring this unique story and my brand to the big screen.”

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: Is the fight really changing location?

Jake Paul’s boxing match with former UFC star Nate Diaz is set to go down on August 5 from the American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas.

However, following the news that Diaz will be tested for marijuana by the Texas State Athletic Commission ahead of the bout, the Stockton-based fighter took to Twitter.

Diaz made a post suggesting that the fight switch location, although his use of a viral gif from The Simpsons suggested that this was tongue-in-cheek.

Diaz later shared a poster for the fight confirming Dallas as the location, suggesting that his earlier post was indeed a joke.

While his next fight will see him box Diaz, Jake Paul is also signed to the PFL promotion to begin his MMA career. PFL star Shane Burgos recently suggested that ‘The Problem Child’ should debut against an opponent with a low level of experience.

