Nate Diaz’s upcoming boxing match could be in jeopardy.

On August 5, Diaz will fight for the first time since parting ways with the UFC. The Stockton native will compete in a boxing match against Jake Paul in Dallas, Texas. After their first press conference on May 9, the former UFC title challenger was discussing steroid tests with the media and had this to say about what’s in his system:

“There’s a lot of weed in mine.”

After Diaz laughed off the comment, the media made him aware that the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation has a zero-tolerance policy for marijuana. The Stockton native’s agent said they were working with the combat sports commission on a solution. Unfortunately, MMA Junkie recently received this statement from TDLR:

“Mr. Diaz will be held to the same rules as everyone else who competes in combative sports events in Texas.”

While talking with the media, Diaz made a comment about potentially moving the event to California. It’s unclear if he was serious or not, but a solution will need to be found in the near future.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Nate Diaz was thrown for a loop hearing about Texas' zero tolerance policy on marijuana.



| Faceoff video: "WAIT, WHAT HAPPENED?"Nate Diaz was thrown for a loop hearing about Texas' zero tolerance policy on marijuana. #PaulDiaz | Faceoff video: bit.ly/44Kxg3S "WAIT, WHAT HAPPENED?" Nate Diaz was thrown for a loop hearing about Texas' zero tolerance policy on marijuana. 😳#PaulDiaz | Faceoff video: bit.ly/44Kxg3S https://t.co/pbLPSqTNkj

Nate Diaz says his UFC contract prevented him from competing in professional boxing for years

Nate Diaz decided not to re-sign with the UFC so he could pursue other opportunities. The UFC has policies that prevent some of their fighters from competing elsewhere, leading to Diaz being unable to pursue professional boxing.

During the press conference with Jake Paul, the Stockton native had this to say about always wanting to box:

"I would have been a pro boxer when I was 18 years old but a cage fight came up first so I was stuck in a cage my whole career. There were times when I got locked in a contract right away from the UFC. So I was already locked down from the beginning."

Nate Diaz last fought in September 2022, defeating short-notice replacement opponent Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event. Regardless of the outcome against Paul, the 38-year-old plans to return to the UFC and pursue several highly-anticipated matchups, including a trilogy bout against Conor McGregor.

Poll : 0 votes