Nate Diaz and Jake Paul are gearing up for their highly anticipated boxing match scheduled for August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. However, the pre-fight press conference held today did not attract many fans, with a notable absence of supporters at the venue.

In the recent pre-fight press conference with 'The Problem Child', Diaz took the opportunity to criticize the lack of fan attendance, referring to the event as "rookie-a**."

This is a far cry from Nate Diaz's usual pre-fight press conferences in the UFC, which are always packed with fans and media. Diaz's star power in the UFC was undeniable, and his fights were always some of the most anticipated events in the sport. His fights were known for their intense energy, and the pre-fight press conferences were always full of hype and excitement.

The 38-year-old former mixed martial artist stated:

"I don't know where all the f*cking people are at? We wouldn’t have no normal people for the press conference? Whose idea was this? We shoulda had a hundred normal people in here, this is sketch a** press conference, f*cking rookie as** press conference."

Check out Diaz's remarks below (from 1:09:15 onwards):

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz have come face to face and engaged in a heated physical altercation. This marked the first time the two fighters had met since officially announcing their highly anticipated grudge match set to take place in August.

Everything to know about Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul's early access tickets

The upcoming showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz has created an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation among fans. The race to grab a ticket to this electrifying event has officially begun, with early access tickets going on sale today.

Those lucky enough to have registered for the early access tickets will receive a special code via email that will grant them access to purchase tickets before the general public.

The early access tickets will be up for grabs on Wednesday starting at 6 PM EST, 5 PM CDT, and 6 PM PST. However, for those who miss out on early access, general tickets will be available for purchase from Thursday, May 11, at 12:00 PM CDT. Ticket Master, the exclusive ticket vendor for the event, is the go-to source for purchasing tickets.

