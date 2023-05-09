A recently surfaced video on the internet showed former UFC sensation Nate Diaz involved in a street fight in New Orleans. In the video, Diaz was seen choking out a man who bore a striking resemblance to YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul.

Diaz was present in New Orleans to support his teammate Chris Avila in his fight on a Misfits boxing card held at the XULA Convention Center. It was during this event that the former UFC star found himself in the middle of a wild brawl.

During a pre-fight press conference for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul, Nate Diaz made a humorous claim that he had actually choked out the real Logan Paul during the New Orleans brawl:

"You gonna act like that wasn't Logan ? It was Logan, what you talking about ?

Rodney Peterson, a well-known TikTok personality, was the individual who bore a resemblance to the boxer and YouTuber Logan Paul. Following their physical altercation in the streets of New Orleans, Peterson faced the full wrath of Diaz's fury. He filed a case against the former title challenger in the aftermath of the incident. Nate Diaz was later released on bail from a court in New Orleans.

Jake Paul comically recreates Nate Diaz's street brawl

Jake Paul, the younger sibling of Logan Paul, shared a comical self-defense video on his social media account. The clip was in response to the viral video showing Nate Diaz choking out a man who resembled Logan.

In the video, Jake humorously impersonated Diaz, imitating his shaky movements, while Logan demonstrated the correct way to defend against a chokehold. To stay conscious and escape from his younger brother's grip, 'The Maverick' hilariously used a snorkel, which added a humorous twist to the otherwise serious situation.

'The Problem Child' commented on the video, stating that they created it to show their fans how to protect themselves in case they encounter someone like Diaz:

"Today, we’re going to be teaching you what to do if you see a homeless Stockton man trying to come at you in the middle of the streets. Now if you look anything like a Paul brother, keep your eyes peeled because the streets are hot."

Spread for safety!!

