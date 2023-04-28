Nate Diaz's representative reportedly clarifies if 'The Stockton Slugger's recent arrest would put fight against Jake Paul in jeopardy

Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz has found himself embroiled in a legal battle following his involvement in a street brawl in New Orleans. Things escalated quickly when an arrest warrant was issued for the Stockton native, but Diaz promptly surrendered himself to the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) to face the allegations.

Fortunately, Diaz has since been released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond. This welcome news was confirmed by Diaz's representative, Zach Rosenfield.

“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”



"Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff."

Popular YouTuber turned professional boxer Jake Paul and Nate Diaz are set to face each other in a highly anticipated match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on August 5th. However, the Californian's recent arrest in New Orleans raised concerns about the possibility of the fight being canceled.

Diaz's representative, Zach Rosenfield, recently clarified that the former UFC title challenger is back in Stockton and will attend the press conference in Dallas on May 9th, indicating that the fight is still on track as planned. This information was reported by well-known combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani, who also noted that all systems are a go for the August 5th showdown. Helwani clarified on Twitter:

"Reached out to Nathan Diaz’s rep Zach Rosenfield to ask him about whether the recent arrest will put the Aug. 5 Jake Paul fight in jeopardy. Rosenfield confirmed Diaz is back in Stockton and will be at the press conference on May 9 in Dallas. All systems a go for Aug. 5."

Ariel Helwani



Rosenfield confirmed Diaz is back in Stockton and will be at the press conference on May 9 in Dallas. All systems a go for Aug. 5.

Chael Sonnen delivers contentious remark following Nate Diaz's bail

Nate Diaz's legal entanglements have caused quite a stir in the fighting community, and one former UFC title challenger has taken it upon himself to voice his support. Chael Sonnen, a notorious personality known for his fearless and unapologetic attitude, made a bold statement on social media regarding the situation.

In a recent tweet that oozed confidence and bravado, 'The Bad Guy' demanded that Diaz be set free immediately, while simultaneously downplaying the severity of the allegations against him. The tweet has since generated considerable buzz, with many fans and followers weighing in on the matter. Despite the controversy, Diaz was granted bail after turning himself in to the New Orleans Police Department.

Chael Sonnen tweeted:

"FREE Nate Diaz. I don't care what he did."

Chael Sonnen



“Bond has been granted and posted with the full permission from the court to resume travel which includes returning to Stockton today. We appreciate how we were treated by the New Orleans Police Department, the court and their staff.”



"FREE @NateDiaz209 . I don't care what he did."

