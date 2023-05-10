Former UFC superstar Nate Diaz is set to face Jake Paul in a highly anticipated boxing match on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Arena in Dallas. Diaz is known for his impressive record in mixed martial arts, but he has recently taken offense at being pigeonholed as a one-dimensional 'MMA fighter' in the lead-up to the fight.

According to Nate Diaz, he has been prevented from boxing in the past due to contractual obligations with the UFC, which have limited his opportunities to showcase his boxing skills. The Stockton native claims that he has always been interested in the sport of boxing and has even trained with some of the best boxers in the world.

During the pre-fight press conference for his upcoming boxing match against Jake Paul, Diaz remarked:

"My plan in fighting is to always fight the biggest names, and the best fighters there are. I’ve been trying to get out of the UFC for a long time, because I knew what I was worth, what fighters are worth and what I should do."

The 38-year-old former mixed martial artist added:

"I would have been a pro boxer when I was 18 years old but a cage fight came up first so I was stuck in a cage my whole career,” he explained. There were times when I got locked in a contract right away from the UFC. So I was already locked down from the beginning."

Nate Diaz has made a name for himself in the world of MMA, boasting an impressive professional record of 22 wins and 13 losses across several promotions. However, he is now gearing up to enter the realm of boxing and showcase his skills in a different combat sport.

Dana White critiques Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul

As the date of the highly anticipated bout between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz draws near, fans and media alike are buzzing with excitement. However, one prominent figure in the combat sports world appears to be less than enthusiastic about the matchup: Dana White. The UFC president recently spoke out about the fight, expressing his lack of interest in it despite his relationship with Diaz.

In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, White stated that he believes the social media personality has primarily fought mixed martial artists as a boxer and has only faced one boxer in his professional career: Tommy Fury, who handed him his first career loss.

White said:

"I don't know man. I've been trying not to - I like Nate. Nate and I have a good relationship. It's just, listen, Jake Paul went out and fought a real boxer who was his age, his weight, and he lost. So, as soon as he loses, he goes back to a forty year old MMA fighter, who's smaller than him, not his weight. Listen, it's just one of those fights that - I know that some people are into this. It's just not what I'm into. It's not my thing."

The organization supremo's lack of interest in the fight may not come as a surprise to many, given the contentious relationship between him and Paul over the past several years. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has frequently called out the UFC president. He has even gone so far as to challenge UFC fighters to boxing matches.

