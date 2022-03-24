How to watch Jackass Forever online? Streaming details and DVD release date explored

Jackass Forever is a comedy movie that was released in February 2022. Starring Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Preston Lacy, and more, the movie is written and directed by Jeff Tremaine. The movie showcases the return of the famous Jackass squad after 11 long years as they gear up for their next campaign.

It is an R rated movie that comes with a plethora of action-packed sequences that has left the audience on the edges of their seats. Bagging a 7.4/10 rating from IMDb, the movie is all set to receive higher ratings in the days to come. Here, we will talk about how you can stream the movie online and grab the DVD when it's up for sale.

How to stream Jackass Forever online?

If you have a Paramount+ subscription, you can enjoy the movie by streaming it online. Here is how the streaming platform from NYC, USA jotted down their take on the movie,

"Celebrating the joy of being back together with your best friends and a perfectly executed shot to the dingdong, the original jackass crew return for another round of hilarious, wildly absurd, and often dangerous displays of comedy with a little help from some exciting new cast. Johnny and the team push the envelope even further in Jackass Forever."

If you are looking forward to watching the movie on Blu Ray, then you will need to wait till April 19 because that's when the DVD and Blu Ray will be released. However, if you are willing to watch it on Digital, you can do that starting March 29. Last but not least, you can also pre-order Jackass Forever from Vudu.

Few words on the movie

Now since you know when and how to enjoy this action-packed blockbuster, let's take a deep dive into the film and talk about some facts that you should know.

The movie, as you know or might not know, is the fourth film of the Jackass series. It premiered on February 2, 2022 at the at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California and was released in theaters on February 4.

Jackass Forever had a budget of $10 million, and till now its gross earnings on a global scale have surpassed $78 million. The movie is based on an American TV series called Jackass which was created by Jeff Tremaine.

The entire shoot of the film was completed during the pandemic where the cast members along with the crew and production unit gave their best shot at making the movie a grand success.

