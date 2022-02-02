Update on Johnny Knoxville WWE future, Sami Zayn to attend Jackass premiere

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has given an update on his future with WWE following his appearance in the 2022 men's Royal Rumble match.

The former MTV mainstay has had his say on his Rumble performance and on the man who eliminated him, Sami Zayn.

Enraged by his elimination at the hands of a crafty Zayn Helluva Kick, Knoxville has made it clear that he is far from finished with the former Intercontinental Champion.

Talking to the ESPN show SportsNation, Knoxville had some choice words for his newly-found rival while also stating his world championship intentions.

“That low down and dirty Sami Zayn, anyone but that low down and dirty Sami Zayn taking me out, but it took four men, four superstars to take me out, they haven’t heard the last of me, I will be World Champion.” he said (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE @WWE WOAHH!!!! Johnny Knoxville just sent @SamiZayn over the top rope on #SmackDown AND officially qualified for the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! WOAHH!!!! Johnny Knoxville just sent @SamiZayn over the top rope on #SmackDown AND officially qualified for the 2022 #RoyalRumble Match! https://t.co/rEt1EM5DG2

The latest Jackass movie, Jackass Forever, is set to hit theaters worldwide in early February.

Sami Zayn will continue his feud with Johnny Knoxville at the Jackass Forever premiere

It was confirmed early today that Sami Zayn will continue his feud with Sami Zayn at the premiere of Jackass Forever in Los Angeles, California.

The former NXT Champion took to Twitter earlier today to mention that he'd flown himself to Los Angeles with the intention of confronting Johnny Knoxville at the premiere.

This is the latest revelation in the rivalry between Knoxville and Zayn, which featured heavily in the men's Royal Rumble match. Knoxville entered the match at number 9 before being brutalized by the likes of AJ Styles and dumped out by Sami Zayn.

This led to the Jackass star calling Zayn out in a WWE Digital Exclusive following the match.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn He thinks I’m kidding around, but I just flew myself to LA for the Jackass world premiere. He thinks I’m kidding around, but I just flew myself to LA for the Jackass world premiere. https://t.co/DlLx1i4ANr

Do you think we'll see a confrontation between Knoxville and Zayn at WrestleMania?

