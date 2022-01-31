"I'm coming for you" - Johnny Knoxville sends message to Sami Zayn

Jackass star and 2022 Royal Rumble entrant Johnny Knoxville has once again called out WWE Superstar Sami Zayn.

The two men have been feuding ever since Knoxville announced that he was going to be entering the annual battle royal. The movie star even managed to toss Zayn over the top rope during an episode of SmackDown.

Following their confrontation in this year's Royal Rumble match, where Zayn would eliminate Knoxville, the former MTV mainstay got to have his say as part of a WWE Digital Exclusive. In the video, posted to the official WWE Twitter account, Knoxville states his championship intentions and tells Zayn that their feud isn't over yet.

“No, no, we are just getting into it, like you’re only a failure if you fail to get up. And I got up, and I wanna keep pursuing becoming the world champion. I mean it took four guys to take me out tonight. It took four men to take me out, barely. And that low down and dirty Sami Zayn’s really got it coming. If anybody other than Sami Zayn had taken me out, anybody, oh my god, I’m coming for you, Sami. I’m coming for you. I will be world champ,” Knoxville said (H/T WrestleZone).

Knoxville's latest film, Jackass Forever, comes to theaters in early February. The timing of the Royal Rumble and the upcoming release of the movie made for a good promotional opportunity. This isn't the first time WWE has involved themselves with the promotion of an upcoming film. In May 2021, the company helped advertise Army of the Dead, starring Batista.

Sami Zayn is not the only WWE Superstar to take issue with the Jackass cast

Though Sami Zayn is the latest WWE Superstar to get himself a piece of the Jackass crew, he certainly isn't the first.

In 2006, Steve-O and Chris Pontius made an appearance on Monday Night RAW, and would be brutalized by "The Samoan Bulldozer" Umaga for their troubles.

2022 men's Royal Rumble winner and former WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar, also had an encounter with the Jackass group recently, planting Jason "Wee Man" Acuña through a table in a viral internet video.

Ross Edmonds @RosssEdmonds @BrockLesnar #RoyalRumble Brock Lesnar throws Jackass star Wee man through a table at a restaurant the day before the Royal Rumble!🤯 Brock Lesnar throws Jackass star Wee man through a table at a restaurant the day before the Royal Rumble!🤯😂 @BrockLesnar #RoyalRumble https://t.co/FkWqp9vSEn

What did you think of Johnny Knoxville in the Royal Rumble? Are you excited to see his and Zayn's feud potentially escalate? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

