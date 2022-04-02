Jackass trading cards: How to get, date, and all you need to know

Following their movie Jackass: Forever, which was released in February, the renowned comedy franchise is all set to delve into the world of trading cards. According to an exclusive report by Variety, the comedy series has partnered with the recently launched sub-brand of Fanatics, Zerocool, to auction off exclusive trading cards.

While speaking to the publication, the series' lead star and co-creator Johnny Knoxville said:

"I grew up trading and collecting baseball and football cards, it was a big part of my youth. So the thought of some kid being psyched about a 'Jackass' card really got me excited."

The physical-slapstick comedy series' latest film garnered around $79 million globally on a reported budget of approximately $10 million. Thus, the film's success before it settles at the Paramount+ streaming service might be the primary reason why the franchise is venturing into auctioning off trading cards.

Auction details of the Jackass trading cards

Johnny Knoxville's bull stunt card

The premium trading card set will feature the comedy group's iconic moments and stunts as photographs, along with the team members' signatures. As per Variety, the pictures used in the cards will include shots snapped by the co-executive producer of most of the franchise's projects, Sean Cliver.

Jackass' premium trading cards will be available at Fanatics' Zerocool exclusively via their "Blind Dutch" auction from April 5 to April 7. The auction begins at 12:00 pm EST and ends on the last day at 9:00 pm EST. Clive has reportedly helped the group curate around 9,500 boxes or units of the limited edition trading cards.

Along with Johnny Knoxville's iconic stunts, the set will feature cards showcasing moments from other crew members, including Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Steve-O, Ryan Dunn, Ehren McGhehey, Preston Lacy, and Jason "Wee Man" Acuña.

As per the teasing image from Zerocool's website, the set will include Knoxville's legendary moment from the recent film, where a bull knocked out the stunt performer and actor. The injury resulted in the 51-year-old Tennessee native's 16th concussion and even left him with brain damage. Zerocool's take on the moment on their trading card has labeled the stunt as "the bull magician."

How does Zerocool's Blind Dutch auction work?

After signing up on the platform, users would need to place a bid reflecting their own maximum value of the product on the auction day. Unlike regular auctions, these bids will not be visible to other bidders. The users may also "place multiple bids at multiple price points" throughout the allotted days for the auctions.

After the auction ends, the top bids will be taken into factor in correlation with the number of units. For instance, in the case of the Jackass trading cards auction, 9,500 top bids will be taken into consideration. The lowest bid of the 9,500 bids will be set as the "clearing price," which means that all bidders would need to pay that price to purchase their set regardless of their initial bids.

This means that all users who bid 'x' amount will have to only pay the "clearing price" even if their bid was higher or lower than the new set amount.

Following the success of Jackass: Forever, combined with the unique style of the auction for the limited-edition trading cards, the experience is undoubtedly set to be as quirky as the titular group itself.

