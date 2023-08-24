Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex timepiece: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex timepiece has taken the world of fine jewelry design to a different level. For the longest time, the unique creations of L.A. designer Jacquie Aiche have stunned people. Known for her boho-inspired collections, Aiche's Beverly Hills showroom is a haven of creativity, with everything from feather headdresses to petrified wood sculptures.

With a clientele that includes stars like Rihanna and Dua Lipa, Aiche's jewelry offers a blend of accessibility and luxury. Her specialty in creating diamond and gemstone pieces, along with collaborations on gold-plated designs, has cemented her presence in the industry for over 16 years.

Among her collaborative efforts, the Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex timepiece stands out. Released on Wednesday, this second drop with Timex features a multicolored mother-of-pearl mosaic face, symbolizing celestial rays rising above the ocean.

Priced at $375, it is available on the JA and Timex websites.

Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex Timepiece is available at $375

The design and inspiration of this timepiece are certainly commendable. The Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex timepiece is more than a watch; it's a sentimental story linking Aiche's father's resilience with the Timex brand.

The watch's design is imbued with love and legacy, symbolizing Aiche's connection with her father. About this latest design, the designer herself states:

"The collection is growing and so many people have every single one."

The Sunrise timepiece reflects Aiche's signature flower and eye motifs, representing a fusion of natural elegance and timeless appeal. Crafted with a multicolored mother-of-pearl mosaic face, the design depicts celestial rays rising above the ocean, creating a captivating visual effect.

The first drop of the Jacquie Aiche x Timex collaboration sold out in minutes, and it certainly proved the popularity of Aiche's designs and the anticipation for this latest Sunrise timepiece.

Jacquie Aiche is a renowned jewelry designer. She blends Native American turquoise relics with Middle Eastern influences. Her designs are unique and elegant. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner often wear her creations as her handcrafted pieces showcase a refined style.

The Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex collection is set to expand, with plans for a larger watch designed for men. This growth signifies the collection's success and Aiche's intention to offer affordable luxury to a wider audience.

Some of the other collaborations need to be mentioned here. In addition to the Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex timepiece, Aiche also has under-$500 collaborations on sweats, blankets, and robes.

All of these are adorned with her signature eyes, showcasing her versatile and innovative approach to design.

Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex timepiece (Image via the official website of Timex)

The Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex timepiece is not just an elegant wristwatch but a symbol of love, resilience, and creativity. It captures the essence of Jacquie Aiche's design philosophy, blending sentimental value with stylish elegance.

With its affordable price point and distinctive design, it is a standout addition to Aiche's impressive portfolio.

The collaboration with Timex reflects Aiche's ability to transcend traditional jewelry design, offering something unique and accessible to a broader audience.

The Jacquie Aiche Sunrise Timex timepiece represents a meaningful connection between art and time, making it a must-have for those seeking both style and substance.