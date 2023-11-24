Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's The Occasion" Collection: Everything we know so far

The collaboration between Jae Tips and Saucony is set to revolutionize the sneaker industry with their latest offering, the Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's The Occasion" Collection.

This collection is a fusion of Jae Tips' unique artistic vision and Saucony's renowned craftsmanship in the sneaker domain. The collaboration has been much anticipated, following their previous successful partnership, and promises to bring something new and exciting to the table.

Jae Tips, a Bronx-native, has already made waves with his previous collaboration with Saucony. Known for his distinctive style and creativity, Tips has been teasing his followers with glimpses of his latest work with Saucony.

The anticipation has been building, especially with the sneak peeks of vibrant and innovative designs that Tips has been sharing on his social media platforms.

Set to release on November 24, 2023, the Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's The Occasion" Collection is not just another sneaker drop. It's an event that sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await.

The collection promises to bring a fresh vibe to Saucony's classic silhouettes, with a price point that is yet to be announced. This release is not just a mere addition to one’s sneaker collection, but a celebration of art, fashion, and sportsmanship.

Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's The Occasion" Collection is releasing on November 24

Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's The Occasion" Collection (Image via Twitter/@sneakerfiles)

The collection stands out with its vibrant and novel approach to Saucony's heritage running silhouettes.

The use of bright, eye-catching colors and innovative design elements make these sneakers special in every aspect. They are statement pieces.

Each shoe in the collection reflects Jae Tips' flair for combining bold hues and patterns, making each pair a unique work of art.

Innovative design elements

Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's The Occasion" Collection (Image via Twitter/@sneakerfiles)

The Saucony ProGrid Omni 9, a highlight of the collection, showcases Jae Tips' ability to transform a classic.

Originally released in 2010, the revamped design features a kaleidoscope of colors, with dominant shades of pink and purple and contrasting pops of blue.

These colors not only enliven the shoe but also add a dimension of playfulness and creativity. The technological advancements in the sole unit are complemented by these vibrant hues, blending functionality with fashion.

Tribute to Jae Tips and Savior Brand

What sets this collection apart is the personal touch added by Jae Tips. Tributes to Jae Tips and his Savior brand are boldly featured on the heel of each shoe, making it not just a sneaker but a piece of Jae Tips' personal story.

This personalization makes the collection not only a fashion statement but also a reflection of the artist's journey and ethos.

The Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's The Occasion" Collection is a testament to the creativity and innovation in the sneaker industry.

Set to release on November 24, 2023, the Jae Tips x Saucony Grid Shadow 2 "What's The Occasion" Collection is not just a series of sneakers but a celebration of art, fashion, and individuality.

Sneaker enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals can look forward to a collection that is vibrant, fresh, and full of personality. Jae Tips and Saucony have once again proved that their collaboration is a force to be reckoned with in the sneaker world.