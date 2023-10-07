Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 sneakers: Everything we know so far

Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 sneakers are generating considerable buzz in the footwear realm. Jae Tips, hailing from the Bronx, and the esteemed Massachusetts-based brand, Saucony, have been hinting at exciting collaborations for a while now.

With only one official sneaker collaboration released so far, the anticipation has been building, especially as Jae Tips teased three more potential designs over the past year. Now, as fans eagerly look forward to the next Grid Shadow 2 offerings, Jae Tips has given a sneak peek into what's in store for Fall 2024.

Recently shared on his Instagram, the upcoming Saucony ProGrid Omni 9, set to launch in Fall 2024, promises to be an enticing blend of style and performance.

Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 sneakers are covered in pink, purple, and blue shades

The Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 sneakers offer a fresh twist to the ProGrid Omni 9 model that first made its appearance in 2010.

Although originally a performance-running shoe, it has recently been reimagined, featuring silver mesh, combined with single-colored highlights. Under Jae Tips' influence, the shoe now exhibits a burst of lively, harmonious colors.

Dominated by shades of pink and purple across the upper section, the sneakers also incorporate various blue hues, especially in the profile logos and technologically advanced sole units.

Expand Tweet

Further personalizing the design, references to Jae Tips and his "Savior" brand are prominently displayed on both sides of the shoe’s heel, solidifying his position in Saucony's rich history of collaborators.

Other silhouettes by Saucony

Founded in 1898 in Kutztown, Pennsylvania, Saucony has become a hallmark in athletic footwear. Originally making children's shoes, they soon began dominating the running shoe market. For beginners, they released the comfortable Triumph 21 and Omni 19.

Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@jaetipsandsaviorworldwide)

Intermediate runners have praised the Guide 16 and Convergence for their blend of support and flexibility. Advanced athletes have gravitated towards the high-performance Endorphin Pro 3 and Kinvara Pro, while the Hurricane 23 Women's Running Shoe and Azure unisex offer unparalleled durability and design.

Their constant innovation, like the Endorphin Shift 3, showcases their commitment to all fitness levels. These releases epitomize Saucony's dedication to quality, catering to athletes and casual wearers alike.

Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 sneakers (Image via Instagram/@jaetipsandsaviorworldwide)

In a nutshell, the Jae Tips x Saucony ProGrid Omni 9 sneakers epitomize the seamless blend of traditional shoe craftsmanship with contemporary artistic flair.

This collaboration promises comfort and performance along with a style statement, making it a must-have for both sneaker aficionados and casual wearers. As Fall 2024 approaches, keep an eye out for this exciting launch, bound to leave an indelible mark in the world of sneakers.