Jake Paul’s custom Nike boxing boots: Everything we know so far 

On Saturday, March 2, Jake Paul fought a boxing match against Ryan Bourland. For this most recent fight, American boxer Jake Paul pulled off a custom outfit.

Using Jake Paul's Puerto Rican nickname, which means "The Golden Rooster," The Surgeon provided him with a pair of customized Nike boxing boots and an outfit that matched. These boxing boots and suits were exclusively created for Jake, so they will not be for sale.

More details about Jake Paul’s Nike boxing boots and suit

Another look at the suit and boots (Image via Instagram/@thesurgeon)

For the fight, Jake Paul wore a bespoke boxing suit paired with Nike boxing boots. The popular artist, The Surgeon, designed Paul’s look for the boxing match. Both the suits and boots were color-coordinated in red and white. The detailed look at these Nike boxing boots was shared by The Surgeon on Instagram. The caption, which reads:

“Custom 1/1 Travis Scott inspired boxing boot handcrafted with authentic rooster feathers for the champ, The Golden Rooster @jakepaul.”

The pair of boots featured a mismatched arrangement, where one shoe was covered in white and the other one was decked in red. The boots are made from premium suede material. The red shoe was detailed with white overlays, unlike the white one, which was contoured with similar white tones.

These boots are embellished with beautiful red feathers that appear on the side swooshes as well as around the collar areas. The protruding side swooshes are covered in silver metallic makeup. Furthermore, the tongue flaps of this pair are marked with The Surgeon’s logos. They are completed with matching lace sets.

To perfectly complement these boots, Jake wore a comparable red and white outfit featuring similar red feather decorations all over. Alongside feathers, white fur appears on the sleeves and hood of his jacket. To add more detail to his suit, black and metallic gold details are placed on top.

Lastly, the bottomwear of his suit boasted a thick belt with “PAUL” lettering on the front.

In related news, The Surgeon recently partnered with Reebok and Pepsi to design their exclusive Pepsi sneaker. The artist redesigned the original Reebok Shaq Attaq with a small compartment in the sole units that can secure a mini Pepsi can.