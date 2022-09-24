"Jamala is too much": Fans slam the Ready to Love after she confronts Randall in Episode 9

OWN's (Oprah Winfrey Network) Ready to Love returned for an all-new episode on Friday night. The singletons were sent on a weekend getaway, but the tension was high as they needed to establish connections. On that note, one singleton who was feeling the pressure was Randall.

In Episode 6 of Ready to Love, Randall felt pressured by Jamala to cut off Tranika and Kayla. Upon witnessing Jamala's outburst, fans took to social media to share their opinions and claimed she was overreacting. Some also shared that Jamala forgot that this was a reality TV dating show.

"You can't control every situation": Randall feels pressured by Jamala on Ready to Love

Season 9 of Ready to Love is nearing its end, and the singletons are starting to feel the pressure of finding their perfect match. Although Jamala and Randall had expressed their feelings to each other before the weekend getaway, Randall still felt connected to other girls. This didn't sit well with Jamala, who assumed she was the only one he connected with.

This led to Jamala acting up, which left Randall upset. Later in the episode, she decided to confront him. During his confessional, Randall shared that he had been interested in Jamala all this time, but he didn't know how strong their connection was. Randall shared,

"Anytime I feel like you don't trust me. I feel like we don't have anything."

Randall claimed that Jamala had to give him the benefit of the doubt. Randall said,

"You're forgetting I know you. You're not some random person coming here, just doing something and going. Now you're just insulting my intelligence. You can't control every situation. You can't. You just got to let it happen."

Jamala continued to yell at Randall, stating that he was pushing her. The Ready to Love star added that Randall expected her to sit and watch another connection of his cozy up to him.

Jamala added that the smiles would eventually run out and that she couldn't pretend to stay quiet for long. She also told him to stop asking her to do more than what she was capable of doing for him.

Fans who witnessed Jamala's outburst took to social media to share their opinions. While a few found Jamala's outburst valid, many called her out, claiming she was overreacting.

Jamala faces backlash from fans after her outburst in Ready to Love

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Jamala was being irrational. Some also shared that this was a dating show, and Randall didn't promise to be exclusive with her, so he was allowed to connect with other women.

Drea @DiamondLuv81 . But I get it...but she needs to calm down. They're not exclusive yet Jamala was stressing Randall. But I get it...but she needs to calm down. They're not exclusive yet #ReadyToLove Jamala was stressing Randall😂. But I get it...but she needs to calm down. They're not exclusive yet #ReadyToLove

Echo @EchoDoesRadio @BSmoov_ Yes, this is a dating show. Jamala is wrong on that aspect. However, Randall told Jamala all the way back at the white party episode that he liked her the most, yet he still has not 1, not 2… but THREE connections. What about that scenario is “clear?” #ReadyToLove @BSmoov_ Yes, this is a dating show. Jamala is wrong on that aspect. However, Randall told Jamala all the way back at the white party episode that he liked her the most, yet he still has not 1, not 2… but THREE connections. What about that scenario is “clear?” #ReadyToLove https://t.co/yGFCObCJmV

Whataday😳 @Whatada15315194 #readytolove Damn Jamala arguing with Randall like they've been married for 5 years yikes #readytolove Damn Jamala arguing with Randall like they've been married for 5 years yikes

dramabananna @dramabananna Jamala already forced Randall to profess his inexistent love for her two weeks ago. In her mind, this weekend was supposed to be their confirmation to the rest that they r getting engaged. But Kayla got naughty #ReadyToLove Jamala already forced Randall to profess his inexistent love for her two weeks ago. In her mind, this weekend was supposed to be their confirmation to the rest that they r getting engaged. But Kayla got naughty #ReadyToLove https://t.co/YcbFupvCsE

🍵 @brittsliladvice Jamala is kind of crazy! Chiiile. Randall better watch out! #ReadyToLove Jamala is kind of crazy! Chiiile. Randall better watch out! #ReadyToLove

Queen A 🇰🇳 @AliceaTheGreat and Randall is over it Jamala is doing way tooo much. The shows premise is literally dating multiple people at once!!! Wtfand Randall is over it #ReadyToLove Jamala is doing way tooo much. The shows premise is literally dating multiple people at once!!! Wtf 😳 and Randall is over it #ReadyToLove https://t.co/JyvruRuKTc

Ready to Love airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). As this season is nearing its end, fans of the show must tune in to catch the much awaited culmination of the drama that previously ensued. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

