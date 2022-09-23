What time will Ready to Love Season 6 Episode 9 air? Plot, release date and more details explored

Ready to Love is back with another dramatic episode, and it seems like Randall is in demand this week. The show that emphasizes the importance of love over lust is definitely sensing some trouble as Randall finds himself in an awkward position between two suitresses, but that’s not all. Brandi and Kayla have been fighting for Mike’s attention, and it’s time he makes up his mind.

OWN’s Ready to Love aims to help 20 singles from Miami find love, and so far, the series has seen it all.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

At a weekend getaway, Randall feels pressure from Jamala to cut off other connections; Mike lets Brandi and Kayla know where he's leaning; Tommy throws the group a curveball, and when LJ is MIA it leaves Tranika alone to fight for time with Randall.

Ready to Love Season 6 Episode 9 will air on Friday, September 23, 2022, at 8 pm ET on OWN.

All about Ready to Love Season 6 Episode 9

The upcoming episode of Ready to Love is going to see some tension. Randall is on a weekend getaway, but he cannot get away from the trouble that comes with dating multiple women simultaneously. Of course, that’s the format of the show, as the unscripted dating show features a male perspective and has 20 singles.

However, he’s not the only one. In a sneak peek uploaded on social media, a cast member comments on Mike’s situation. She says that she thinks of Mike and Brandi as "married" and Kayla as the “hot cheese stick” that ruins everything. This comment does not sit well with Kayla, who rolls her eyes at the moment.

In her confessional, Kayla says:

"Why, because I’m hot? I guess for Brandi being the wife means that you’re washed up and fat."

In the same promo, Jamala doesn’t seem keen on sharing Randall and oversteps while making it known that she has eyes for him and expects the same from him. Little does she know that apart from Kayla, another woman also plans on making her move.

In the same sneak peek, Jamala interrupts Randall and Kayla while pretending to grab something from the room. This, however, does not sit well with Randall.

In his confessional, he said:

"Why the f*** would you do that?"

The two also have a conversation about it and Jamala questions him if she is supposed to be happy with the situation. She further asks him if he expects her to sit and “smile through” as another woman “tickles his scrotum.”

More about the show

Ready to Love features 20 African-American singles as they try to find love.

The description of the show reads:

"An unscripted dating series from a male perspective comes to the screens, highlighting their observations and experiences while they search for lasting, authentic and true love. "Ready to Love" features successful black men and women in their 30s and 40s while they go through the steps of courtship."

Each week, a contestant gets eliminated as only one couple remains at the end.

Stay tuned for a new episode every week on Friday at 8 pm ET on OWN to keep up with the constantly changing dynamics of Ready to Love.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far