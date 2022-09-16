What time will Ready to Love season 6 episode 8 air? Plot, release date and more explored

Episode 8 of Ready to Love season 6 will air on Friday, September 16 at 8 pm EST on OWN. The new episode will see men introducing their potential partners to the "truth tellers" in their lives.

The synopsis of episode 8 of Ready to Love, titled The Truth Will Set You Free, reads:

"The guys put the ladies on the hot seat and introduce their strongest connections to a Truth Teller; Swasey and Kadian try to get back on track; Sampson gets the confirmation he's been seeking; LJ learns the hard way that truth will always come out."

All about Ready to Love season 6 episode 8

In the new episode of Ready to Love on Friday, the ladies will come face-to-face with people who know their partners and their secrets really well.

The episode will see some confrontations and intense arguments between the contestants. Some will be surprised to hear shocking truths about their partners, which they were unaware of until now.

In the preview clip for episode 8, host Thomas "Nephew Tommy" Miles tells men that it's now their time to introduce the ladies to the people who know everything about them and never shy away from telling the truth to their faces. In the clip, Miles says:

“This week, I want you to introduce your strong connection to a truth-teller in your life.”

The men on the show don’t seem to be excited about Miles' suggestion as they are aware of the consequences. Despite their unwillingness, they take the ladies to meet the truth-teller and things get awkward between all the pairs during the meet-up.

From s*x-related questions to why they like their partners, no question is left off the discussion table.

For the new season, host Miles headed to Miami with 20 new singles and advised the newcomers to seek a true connection that will last a lifetime.

At the end of the show, which is filled with intense drama, uncertainty, and entertainment, only the strongest couples will remain and answer the question if they are truly ready to make a commitment.

About Ready to Love

Season 6 of the dating show premiered on Friday, July 29, 2022, on OWN with a “wide range of hopeful singles from every walk of the Black diaspora.”

The record-breaking Hollywood producer Will Packer's popular dating series showcases the “real-life dating interactions of s*xy, successful, and Black men and Black women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.”

The synopsis of the show reads:

“Host Tommy Miles heads to Miami, "The Magic City," with 20 sexy singles to kick off the season with a pool mixer, where the veteran host advises the newcomers to seek "love over lust." But it wouldn't be Ready To Love without curveballs, drama, and love triangles. In the end, only the strongest couples will remain to decide whether they are genuinely Ready to Love.”

In 2021 and 2022, the dating show was "Friday night's #1 original cable series among African-American women."

After sending Justice home in the last episode, who will be the next single to pack their bags and leave the villa?

Tune in on Friday on OWN to find the answer on Ready To Love, which is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment.

