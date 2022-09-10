"Justice got served tonight": Fans praise the ladies decision to eliminate the Ready to Love star in Episode 7

Oprah Winfrey Network's (OWN) Ready to Love returned for another dramatic episode on Friday night. After weeks of facing a disconnect with the ladies and getting on their wrong side, Justice's time on the show has finally ended. Eventually, it all boiled down between LJ and Justice. Ultimately the women decided that Justice wasn't fitting their bill, and fans were glad to hear this.

Episode 7 of Ready to Love, titled A little help from my friends, featured the remaining men giving their best to leave a good impression on the ladies' friends. While things went well for most couples, Justice's meeting went unexpectedly.

From admitting to being disloyal in his previous relationship to answering the questions in a very arrogant manner, Justice ticked all the wrong boxes. Justice added that he tries to be simplistic because he's complicated. The minute Justice left, Tranika's friends told her that he wasn't the ideal man and that she shouldn't continue to develop a connection with him.

However, Tranika wasn't the only one who had issues with Justice. Many other women didn't like his behavior. Hence when it came down to deciding who to eliminate this week, they chose that it was the Ready to Love star's time to go home.

After infuriating the singletons, Justice's journey on Ready to Love came to an end

Kayla was the one who had to break the elimination news to Justice. She decided to take him out on a date and discuss his situation. When Justice questioned Kayla about her sudden urge to meet, the Ready to Love star told him that it was because they hadn't spent any time together.

Continuing the conversation, Kayla told Justice that it was nice that they finally got some time together. But his response to the Ready to Love star was strange. Justice told Kayla,

"In retrospect, I'm not into chasing, I choose. Because I think a woman should position herself for a man, so I can choose her."

Kayla didn't shy away from disagreeing with what Justice told her. She told him that she had an issue with his statement. The Ready to Love star told Justice,

"The ladies and I were talking to Tommy about just the process and just like where people are at and how it should be and there was some feedback about being kind of evasive. Kind of talking around things. You know that was frustrating for the ladies that really liked you and cared about you and wanted you to impress their friends."

Continuing, Kayla informed Justice that the ladies decided he was not fit for them. Upon hearing that he was eliminated, Justice said,

"To be honest with you, I'm going to keep it above. Like I can't live my life worried about opinions. I'm able to take the criticism, but I'm also able to observe projection."

Fans are happy after Justice's elimination

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that Justice should've been eliminated a long time back. Some added that they were glad the ladies decided to let him go.

kadirakali @Kadirakali

Good luck on finding that woman who's willing to chase you.. so you can see IF you're interested

#readytolove Goodbye Justice!!!!Good luck on finding that woman who's willing to chase you.. so you can see IF you're interested Goodbye Justice!!!!Good luck on finding that woman who's willing to chase you.. so you can see IF you're interested #readytolove https://t.co/3teHmsTcaK

JA @NatiPeachOH_ATL #readytolove Justice promoting a PARTY in his elimination. Grow up, sir. Justice promoting a PARTY in his elimination. Grow up, sir. 😂😂 #readytolove

Ready to Love airs every Friday at 8 pm ET only on OWN (Oprah Winfrey Network). Readers can check their local listings for more information.

