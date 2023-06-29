James Blake 2023 tour: Tickets, dates, venues, and all you need to know 

James Blake has announced a new tour, billed as the "Playing Robots Into Heaven" tour, which is scheduled to take place from September 18, 2023 to October 19, 2023, in venues across Europe and North America. The tour is in support of the singer's upcoming album, Playing Robots Into Heaven.

The singer announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page that also announced the expected release date of the new album on June 28, 2023.

Presale for the tour will be available from Wednesday, July 4, 2023, at 19:00 pm ET and can be accessed by preordering the new album at the pre-order page.

General tickets for the tour will be available from June 30, 2023 and July 7, 2023, for the North American and Europe legs of the tour respectively. While ticket prices have not been announced, they can be purchased at the artist's official website (https://www.jamesblakemusic.com/tour/) when they are available.

James Blake building momentum for new album with tour, dates and venues revealed

James Blake is set to release his seventh studio album, Playing Robots into Heaven, on September 8, 2023. The singer will be supporting the album with the tour, with each date set to feature full album live performance.

The full list of dates and venues for the James Blake Fall Tour is given below:

September 18, 2023 – Milan, Italy at Fabrique

September 21, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Forest National Club

September 22, 2023 – Paris, France at L’Olympia

September 24, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at UFO im Velodrom

September 26, 2023 – Tilburg, Netherlands at 013

September 28, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

October 3, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at Coca Cola Roxy

October 5, 2023 – Queens, New York at Knockdown Center

October 9, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

October 10, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at L’Olympia

October 12, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Rebel

October 14, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Aragon Ballroom

October 16, 2023 – San Francisco, California at The Masonic Theater

October 19, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Tracing James Blake and his career

James Blake released his epynomously titled debut studio album, James Blake, on February 4, 2011. The album peaked as a chart topper on the Belgian album chart, as well as at number 2 on the Danish album chart and at number 6 on the Dutch album chart.

Following the sucess of his debut studio album, the singer released his second studio album, Overgrown, on April 8, 2013. The album peaked at number 5 on the Australian album chart. James Blake released his third studio album, The Colour in Anything, on May 6, 2016, which secured the number 13 spot on the UK album chart as well as at the number 16 spot on the Australian album chart.

The singer's fourth studio album, Assume Form, was released on January 18, 2019. The album peaked at number 4 on the Belgian album chart, as well as at number 6 on the UK album chart and at number 7 on the Danish album chart.

The singer released his fifth studio album, Friends That Break Your Heart, on October 8, 2021, which appeared at number 4 on the UK album chart as well as at numbers 11, 14, and 15 on the Belgian, Swiss, and Danish album charts, respectively.

