James Bond movies in order: Complete watch guide 

James Bond, the legendary English spy dreamed up by Ian Fleming, has captivated cinema-goers for generations with a set of enthralling movies. The Bond films span six decades and are an iconic series that follows the suave British secret agent, 007.

The first Bond movie was Dr. No, released in 1962, which became the beginning of an iconic cinematic dynasty that spans over 60 years. Recently, No Time to Die (2021), the final installment in the Daniel Craig era, caused immense excitement and curiosity for fans of the franchise, as they wonder about the next step of the series.

The character of James Bond is famed for its cigar-chomping, sophisticated technology, dramatic acts, and memorable quote, "Bond, James Bond." The spy represents this job at its best, full of action and intrigue as he is.

All James Bond movies in the right watch order

The viewing of the James Bond movies in the correct order is vital so fans can follow the storyline. This order also makes it quite evident that the initial films' simple action and spy stories have changed into recent movies with well-developed characters and ultramodern visual effects.

An example of this is the Sean Connery period when the films were typical spy adventures in the context of the 1960s with the flashy aspect of that era brought in from the Ian Fleming novels. Although there was an evolution and rebooting of the franchise, especially when it came to casting Daniel Craig, it was always in line with more serious spy thrillers, which meant the characters got a chance to prove themselves.

Besides, the image of villains has become much more complex from simple enemies to the widely known SPECTRE in Thunderball (1965) and the dark alliance in Spectre (2015). Additionally, the improvements in filming techniques resulted in more complex action scenes, innovative visual effects, and eventually the transition to the darker and more realistic mood in the later Bond movies.

Here is the chronological order in which one can watch all the James Bond movies:

Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021) Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) Never Say Never Again (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002)

James Bond movies' timeline as per release date and years

This approach provides a chronological viewing experience, allowing you to follow the evolution of the franchise over time.

The release order for the James Bond movies is as follows:

Dr. No (1962) From Russia with Love (1963) Goldfinger (1964) Thunderball (1965) You Only Live Twice (1967) On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969) Diamonds Are Forever (1971) Live and Let Die (1973) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) Moonraker (1979) For Your Eyes Only (1981) Octopussy (1983) A View to a Kill (1985) The Living Daylights (1987) Licence to Kill (1989) GoldenEye (1995) Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) The World Is Not Enough (1999) Die Another Day (2002) Casino Royale (2006) Quantum of Solace (2008) Skyfall (2012) Spectre (2015) No Time to Die (2021)

By watching the James Bond movies in release order, fans will see how the franchise developed, by observing different actors playing the role of 007, and the changes in filming techniques and technology through the years.

But, Never Say Never Again (1983) is not sequentially in the release date of James Bond movies because it is not an official Eon Productions film.

Where to watch all James Bond movies?

To watch all the Bond movies, fans can pick from several streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube Movies, Google Play Movies, and Apple TV.

Some movies could also be on dedicated 007 movie collections or through rental services. Moreover, physical versions of the movies can be purchased at retailers and through online stores.

Which actors have played James Bond in each of the movies?

The Bond franchise is known for its numerous actors who have played the legendary character.

The list of actors who have played 007 includes:

Actor Years Played Bond Films Sean Connery 1962 - 1967, 1971, 1983 Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds are Forever, Never Say Never Again George Lazenby 1969 On Her Majesty's Secret Service Roger Moore 1973 - 1985 Live and Let Die, The Man with the Golden Gun, The Spy Who Loved Me, Moonraker, For Your Eyes Only, Octopussy, A View to a Kill Timothy Dalton 1987 - 1989 The Living Daylights, Licence to Kill Pierce Brosnan 1995 - 2002 GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, The World Is Not Enough, Die Another Day Daniel Craig 2006 - 2021 Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre, No Time to Die

Who is going to be the next James Bond?

Based on reports from The Sun, Aaron Taylor-Johnson has become the rumored actor who has been offered the role. He is well-known for his action roles, including Kick-Ass, and can serve as a relatively fresh addition to the franchise of ten years.

Producers usually demand such a long-term commitment from actors. Idris Elba is an actor envisioned as a possibly suitable candidate for the past few years

He told Esquire when asked if he would like to play Bond:

"Who wouldn't?… How amazing would it be to have a Black James Bond? It's a sign of the times when we can stop talking about black, white, and color"

Tom Hardy has been one of the favorites for the role for several years now, as per a report by Esquire. It seems that many other actors have been tied to the role recently, such as Regé-Jean Page, Theo James, and Henry Golding.

Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer of the James Bond movies, has made it clear that the reinvention of the Bond character is intentional, although no concrete decision about who gets to play the next Bond has been made yet.

Brocolli told The Hollywood Reporter,

"I think it will be a man because I don't think a woman should play James Bond. I believe in making characters for women and not just having women play men's roles."

She added,

"He should be British, so British can be any [ethnicity or race]."

EON Productions, the production company behind the Bond stories, has persisted in its traditional strategy of not talking about casting issues and concentrating on substantive issues.

The 26th James Bond movie, untitled so far and treasured under the code name Bond 26, will be the next installation in the popular film series.

