“Such a good time” - Mikey Musumeci trains with Batman and Venom actor Tom Hardy

Combat sports continues to reach insane levels of popularity year over year, with many fans getting even more into it as the athletes consistently put out great performances.

Among those on ONE Championship’s roster, the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has always been about opening up the sport to even more people.

He has taken to social media many times in the past to share his thoughts on a multitude of things, from how to perform certain maneuvers to publicly blasting coaches who waste time during Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu sessions with lengthy warm-ups.

While many would be quick to deride Musumeci for such statements, it can be argued that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is the most qualified to talk about these kinds of things as he has devoted his life to the sport that made him a global icon.

With a career resume of 63 wins, having the opportunity to pick the brains of the American star would be a great stepping stone, and that was exactly what English actor and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competitor Tom Hardy just did.

Musumeci shared on his Instagram that Hardy, who won two gold medals in a 2022 jiu-jitsu competition, visited his gym and gave him private lessons.

Mikey Musumeci’s MMA debut may be closer than expected

Prior to his training with Hardy, Musumeci spent some time in Thailand in the past few weeks to hone his Muay Thai skills with the famed PK Saenchai gym, home to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai.

The American star has been particularly open to eventually competing in MMA, and with his latest adventure in Thailand, it may happen sooner than later.