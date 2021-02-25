James Charles explains why DaBaby was wrong to mention JoJo Siwa in his song

James Charles made it clear that he was defending JoJo Siwa.
During an interview, James Charles was asked about his tweet directed towards DaBaby. James Charles had said that DaBaby crossed a line by mentioning JoJo, and that seemed out of nowhere.
James Charles said that he had seen the tweet, and while he was happy for the clarification, he did not think that DaBaby should randomly add JoJo's name to a diss track. He stated specifically:
“... You know, as a fellow member of the LGBT+ community… I just want to make sure she was okay and taken care of. She’s only 17 years old like literally running the entire world and I just feel like her name should not be associated anywhere with diss tracks even if the intention was not to actually diss her…”
James stated that even though he didn’t feel like it was any of his business, he just wanted to look out for JoJo. James Charles left the interviewers with the impression that the whole controversy was old news and that things were fine now.
DaBaby stated that his lyrics were a play on words. Despite fans' confusion over the mention, he asserted that it simply went over many people's heads. The actual lyrics and video are below:
"N****, you a bitch / JoJo Siwa (bitch )/ She let the wrong n**** get rich,"
In a tweet to JoJo Siwa, DaBaby stated that there was no bad blood between JoJo Siwa and himself.
Related: James Charles brutally trolls DaBaby over JoJo Siwa diss lyric, and fans are divided
The diss track that James Charles referred to sparked memes about JoJo Siwa making a diss in return
It is easy to see how anyone could be confused by the random mention of JoJo Siwa in a rap song. People are now thinking about what possible retribution JoJo Siwa could give, and Twitter is full of people making jokes about it.
Here are some jokes getting DaBaby back for his lyrics.
It is good that Twitter is there to make the situation appear to be more of a joke than a serious matter.
Related: "I don't Siwa they so mad": DaBaby responds to backlash over JoJo Siwa diss in "Beatbox Freestyle"
Related: "She's a foot taller than you": Fans destroy DaBaby with memes for calling JoJo Siwa a b***h in "Beatbox Freestyle"