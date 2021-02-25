James Charles explains why DaBaby was wrong to mention JoJo Siwa in his song

James Charles made it clear that he was defending JoJo Siwa.

During an interview, James Charles was asked about his tweet directed towards DaBaby. James Charles had said that DaBaby crossed a line by mentioning JoJo, and that seemed out of nowhere.

DaBaby is going to need to explain that Jojo Siwa bar because I am confusion pic.twitter.com/T0IDyzMrkj — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) February 20, 2021

can someone please explain why da baby is dissing jojo siwa when she’s 12 years younger, 10 times richer, and 2 inches taller than him — James Charles (@jamescharles) February 21, 2021

dababy don’t play with my girl jojo siwa. put some respect on her name little boy. — Nikita (@NikitaDragun) February 21, 2021

James Charles said that he had seen the tweet, and while he was happy for the clarification, he did not think that DaBaby should randomly add JoJo's name to a diss track. He stated specifically:

“... You know, as a fellow member of the LGBT+ community… I just want to make sure she was okay and taken care of. She’s only 17 years old like literally running the entire world and I just feel like her name should not be associated anywhere with diss tracks even if the intention was not to actually diss her…”

James stated that even though he didn’t feel like it was any of his business, he just wanted to look out for JoJo. James Charles left the interviewers with the impression that the whole controversy was old news and that things were fine now.

Advertisement

I “Siwa” I’m not like the rest of you niggas .😂😂😂😂 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

@itsjojosiwa my 3 year old princess is your number 1 fan. I bought her every product you have out. She think she you.😂



Don’t let em trick you into thinking id ever have a problem with you. My word play just went over their heads.



All love on my end shawty, Keep shinning! 💝 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) February 21, 2021

DaBaby stated that his lyrics were a play on words. Despite fans' confusion over the mention, he asserted that it simply went over many people's heads. The actual lyrics and video are below:

"N****, you a bitch / JoJo Siwa (bitch )/ She let the wrong n**** get rich,"

Advertisement

In a tweet to JoJo Siwa, DaBaby stated that there was no bad blood between JoJo Siwa and himself.

Related: James Charles brutally trolls DaBaby over JoJo Siwa diss lyric, and fans are divided

The diss track that James Charles referred to sparked memes about JoJo Siwa making a diss in return

It is easy to see how anyone could be confused by the random mention of JoJo Siwa in a rap song. People are now thinking about what possible retribution JoJo Siwa could give, and Twitter is full of people making jokes about it.

BREAKING: JoJo Siwa rushes to recording studio to make a diss track on DaBaby pic.twitter.com/MmgjfBIxPQ — cinder 🦞🦐🦀 (@saltycinder) February 21, 2021

*Jojo Siwa Dababy diss track concept*



🎶 Im 5’9” but I’ll put you 6 feet under, Dababy dissing Jojo was really a blunder, money so tall it could start for the Thunder🎶



Let me know Jojo — Harold (@Benadrills) February 21, 2021

I hope Jojo Siwa claps back with a diss track on DaBaby — jeremiah (@jinkiesstweeter) February 21, 2021

Dababy daughter after he diss jojo pic.twitter.com/OT1tM0mZMe — ig: ihateVl0ne (@IVl0ne) February 21, 2021

jojo siwa bout to drop the most banger diss track of all time and take dababy off the face of the earth.



ether won't compare, killshot won't compare, and kendrick's verse on control won't have enough cultural relevance anymore to even be compared to jojo's FIRE track incoming — 𝗥𝗼𝘀𝗲 (@_therosesgarden) February 22, 2021

Jojo Siwa and her girlfriend standing outside DaBaby’s house ready to throw hands after hearing the diss. pic.twitter.com/f2gIK2lr4p — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) February 21, 2021

Here are some jokes getting DaBaby back for his lyrics.

Super dead 💀 — chizzled 🇩🇴 (@neverfrownn) February 22, 2021

Only setting it straight cus you scared pic.twitter.com/OAtV2DUFQo — n.cole (@xxxnicoleexx) February 22, 2021

Advertisement

dababy got no reason calling out jojo siwa like that😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZYHgvE8Ls3 — jv (@Gabagatt) February 21, 2021

It is good that Twitter is there to make the situation appear to be more of a joke than a serious matter.

Related: "I don't Siwa they so mad": DaBaby responds to backlash over JoJo Siwa diss in "Beatbox Freestyle"

Related: "She's a foot taller than you": Fans destroy DaBaby with memes for calling JoJo Siwa a b***h in "Beatbox Freestyle"